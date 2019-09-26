Best bargains in Tweed this weekend

Karen Scott with fellow residents of Laura St, Banora Point are holding a giant garage sale this Saturday. Picture: Scott Powick

Karen Scott with fellow residents of Laura St, Banora Point are holding a giant garage sale this Saturday. Picture: Scott Powick

KNICK-KNACKS, hidden treasures and bargain buys are what second-hand shoppers will be searching for across the Tweed this weekend.

Second Hand Saturday is the biggest garage sale on the NSW North Coast and it’s on again this weekend.

Turning trash into treasure is the name of the game with 133 sales locations registered across the Tweed Shire alone.

Twenty-one of those locations are joint sales with neighbours combining their items to create a major sale.

One of the joint sales will be staged at Laura St, Banora Point, where residents have banded together to offer bargain hunters a large diverse range of products.

Karan Stott is one of those involved in the sale and is confident they can satisfy the needs of customers on Saturday while also enhancing the community spirit.

“We have decided to get together and our goal is to reuse, recycle and re-purpose these items so they do not go to the land fill,” Ms Stott said.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get rid of their stuff and make some pocket money, which will be spent locally anyway.”

Ms Stott said the Laura St sale would have enough stock to satisfy any customer.

The group will be holding another sale on the following Saturday, October 5, for those who can’t make it this weekend.

“We have got so many items that we are sure to have something for everyone,” Ms Stott said.

“We have a trailer full of trash and treasure with items priced at only $1 and $2.

“There is sporting goods, music equipment, high-end fashion and we even have a Christmas tree, with lights, ready to go.”

While the Tweed will be well represented on Second Hand Saturday, the North Coast will play host to an incredible 550 garage sales on the day and more than 80 of them are joint ventures.

Now it its fourth year, Second Hand Saturday is hosted by North East Waste and company spokeswoman Linda Tohver said being able to engage with the community during a massive garage sale was special.

“There’s something pretty exciting about getting out into your own neighbourhood to discover lawns full of colourful treasures for sale, whole streets hosting huge joint garage sales or wandering around one of the many car boot or market place style sales registered for the day,” she said.