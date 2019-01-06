Best beaches in Queensland on Tweed's doorstep

SUMMER: Rainbow Bay is in the top 10 beaches in Queensland.

SUMMER: Rainbow Bay is in the top 10 beaches in Queensland.

RAINBOW Bay on the southern end of the Gold Coast has been ranked among the top 10 beaches in the Sunshine State by Surf Life Saving Queensland.

The popular swimming spot just across the border was one of four beaches on the Gold Coast to make the top 10 with the others being Tugun, Burleigh Heads and Tallebudgera Creek.

The Gold Coast proved to be the best ranked region in the state with its beaches and the southern Gold Coast shone with the nominated beaches located at Bureligh and further south.

For the second year in a row, Cylinder Beach on North Stradbroke Island claimed the top spot.

The annual list ranks popular locations based on safety, facilities and nearby services.

SLSQ Acting Chief Executive Officer Craig Williams said safety was the primary consideration when picking the winners.

"Safety is our core focus as we aim for zero preventable deaths in Queensland public waters,” he said.

"With that in mind, when determining our top beaches, we consider patrol times and services, incident history, coastal conditions and the quality of visitor information on display.

"We also look at other factors such as how user-friendly the beach is, including things such as amenities, its location, access to parking and public transport, nearby services and cleanliness.

Mr Williams said Queensland's beaches were iconic, attracting millions of visitors every year.

"No doubt, many Queenslanders have their own favourite, based on personal criteria,” he said.

"Determining our top ten is always a tough job, but one that we enjoy due to the sheer number of beautiful locations along our coastline.

"The start of summer is a timely reminder to always consider your safety and swim between the red and yellow flags, no matter which beach you choose to visit.

"The flagged areas not only represent the safest conditions on that particular beach, but are also patrolled by qualified surf lifesavers and lifeguards.”

SLSQ's Top Ten Beaches for 2018/19:

1. Cylinder Beach - North Stradbroke Island

2. Kings Beach - Sunshine Coast

3. Burleigh Heads Beach - Gold Coast

4. Mooloolaba Beach - Sunshine Coast

5. Rainbow Beach - Sunshine Coast

6. Rainbow Bay - Gold Coast

7. Tallebudgera Creek - Gold Coast

8. Elliott Heads Beach - Bundaberg

9. Etty Bay - North Queensland

10. Tugun Beach - Gold Coast