Best bets, inside mail for Gunnedah, Murwillumbah

Daily Telegraph racing analyst Shayne O'Cass runs his eye over Monday's meeting at Gunnedah and Murwillumbah in search of winners.

GUNNEDAH

BEST BET

Superstasia (Race 1, No.14)

Fast filly from Wyong who was a super impressive trial winner recently and she has the winning draw if good enough.

NEXT BEST

Blue Velvet (Race 4, No.5)

Shelly Hancox galloper who wasn't fully explored in two trials but looked to have potential.

VALUE

Poetry In Motion (Race 6, No.3)

Been costly to follow but can reward those who stay loyal thanks to her favourable draw in a winnable race.

QUADDIE

Race 5: 1

Race 6: 2, 4, 13

Race 7: 4

Race 8: 1, 3, 4, 7, 9

Superstasia trainer Damien Lane. Picture: Jenny Evans

MURWILLUMBAH

BEST BET

Bombay Nights (Race 5, No.3)

Run off her feet somewhat in her two races so far over 920m then 1210m. The 1550m at home should suit her best of all.

NEXT BEST

Rest Of The World (Race 4, No.2)

Expect sharp improvement from him racing at home second-up and with a great barrier in a small field.

VALUE

Pieloce (Race 6, No.2)

Having her first run for Matthew Dunn. Kembla debut winner for Bjorn Baker and has trialled nicely for Dunn.

INSIDE MAIL WITH SHAYNE O'CASS

GUNNEDAH

RACE 5

Another Arli was bred and is part-owned by Bruce McHugh via the gelding's sire, Arlington. This Tamworth-based gelding broke his maiden at his home track on September 14 then two weeks later ran 2.5-lengths sixth of 15 in a TAB Highway. Handy type. Wadi Musa was dominant when winning at Scone but well below his best after that off a little break. Expect better here. Badboy McCoy has been racing really well.

Bet: Another Arli win

RACE 6

Saint Ambrose ran some good races in decent company at times when Richard and Michael Freedman trained him. The son of Sepoy is with Will Freedman now at Scone and has run twice and both contained considerable merit, even the eighth. Mbappe is a half to Le Romain. Building up to another win and should get every chance from barrier three. Morwella is on an upward trajectory her last run was a PB and she wants this trip.

Bet: Saint Ambrose win, exacta 4 to beat 2, Daily Double 1st Leg (4), 2nd Leg (7)

RACE 7

Miss Academy is a Kody Nestor-trained mare who raced handy and stuck to her guns first-up in a 1000m race at Orange on September 21. She was very impressive winning a 1000m trial at Dubbo 10 days ago and seems to be in great nick. Former Godolphin galloper Humbolt was disappointing at Orange in the 'Miss Academy race' but was a winner at Dubbo before that. A 'take on trust' type of horse who is capable. Malzoom has a fantastic record at this track and distance.

Bet: Miss Academy win

RACE 8

Predictable Miss is a Kris Lees-trained mare that is ready to peak third-up in easier company than the first two. Granted she might be looking for the mile and this is 1400m but she should get every available opportunity from the draw. Danspur is trained locally and has raced three times at the track and distance for two wins.

Bet: Predictable Miss win

MURWILLUMBAH

RACE 4

Rest Of The World is a grandson of Happyanunoit who was a 10-time Group 1 performer in New Zealand, Australia and the US. This Matthew Dunn-trained gelding has raced 10 times for two wins and four placings. Vertical put the writing on the wall for a bold first-up run (for Edward O'Rourke) when he (and Ben Looker) won a Grafton trial by six lengths recently. Dunn gelding Vivendo Il Sogno loves this track and distance.

Bet: Rest Of The World win, box trifecta/ First 4: No.1, 2, 3, 4

RACE 5

Bombay Nights is a valuable mare being from the direct family of Fastnet Rock. Trained on the track by Dunn, she has raced over 930m then 1210m and just didn't have the speed to match it over those trips. It's 1550m here though. Divine Roca is a Sunshine Coast filly who is yet to be placed in five starts but is itching to get to this distance. Major player. Globite's Jayar could place but you would want big odds.

Bet: Bombay Nights win, quinella/exacta 3,5

RACE 6

Pieloce is a mare by Pierro out of Group 3 winner Viva Veloce having her first start for Dunn here having been with Bjorn Baker for her five starts. Won on debut at Kembla over 1300m and was a narrow but impressive trial winner recently. Market watch. Mount Heidi has drawn well and even though she ran last in the Newmarket here two starts back, she was only 4.5 lengths behind.

Bet: Pieloce win

RACE 7

Divine Diva has a tidy CV of two wins and two seconds from eights start. An ex-Hayes trained galloper, she has been with Dunn for her last two runs only and both were very good. Rumberella ran a super race first-up at Grafton and her second-up record is a win and two seconds from three outings. Bells Approaching is back home.

Bet: Divine Diva win, exacta 2 to beat 13

