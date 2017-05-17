Best gig in the world: Guarding the Queen's Baton

The baton for the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay.

THE Queensland Police Service will send seven senior officers on all-expenses-paid trips to luxury overseas locations to travel with the Commonwealth Games baton.

The Courier-Mail has confirmed seven inspectors, who earn up to $140,000 a year, were selected through an "expression of interest" process and will each travel for 34-53 days.

They are deemed "asset custodian officers" for the 288-day Queen's Baton Relay.

Taxpayers will foot the bill for trips to the Caribbean, Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania as part of the $2 billion Commonwealth Games budget.i.

Stopovers will include the Seychelles, British Virgin Islands, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Isle of Man, Wales, Falkland Islands, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Norfolk Island.

