Best in business go free-style

DANCE SPECTACULAR: Melbourne duo Andrew Nolo and Sarlote Jakse will be performing the Ballroom segment of the Tyalgum show.

SOME of the finest movers on the planet are on their way to the Northern Rivers to dance on our local patch at the 2018 Tyalgum Dance Spectacular.

The line-up is now complete for the region's biggest dance extravaganza, which will be staged at the Tyalgum Hall on Saturday, November 10.

Hearts Aflame Productions, the Tylagum- based brains behind the gala which is heading into its eighth year, has conjured a magical night of dancers with stars such as Jarryd Byrne, Alarna Donovan, Andrew Nolo, Sarlote Jakse, Tweed locals Rheet and Emma Salmon and former Dancing With The Stars judge Mark Wilson.

Jarryd Bryne has competed in three seasons of Channel 7's Dancing With The Stars, making it to the final twice. Jarryd also toured internationally with Burn The Floor and performed in the national tour of Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom the Musical.

His partner Alarna Donovan is an Australian Latin American Champion and winner of the prestigious Blackpool Rising Star Championships.

The Ballroom segment of this year's show will be presented by Nolo and Jakse also from Melbourne, the 2018 Victorian Ballroom Champions, 2018 Crown International Dancesport Champions and 2017 Australian Championships runners-up.

The duo will perform with Tweed dance stars and Australian Professional Championships finalists Rhett and Emma Salmon who are set to perform the elegant New Vogue segment of the event

Ballroom dancers Andrew Nolo and Sarlote Jakse. DanceFile.eu

Presented in the historic Tyalgum Hall, The Tyalgum Dance Spectacular has emerged as one of the highlights of the region's entertainment calendar, attracting audiences from all over the Northern Rivers and Southeast Queensland.

"There is no other event anywhere in Australia like this where professional Ballroom, Latin and New Vogue dancers can perform 'free-style', without the restrictions of competition,” said event founder Solar Chapel.

"This really adds an extra element of magic, where our performers enjoy themselves as much as the audience.”

On top of the evening's breathtaking dance display, performances are interspersed by the operatic talents of guest soprano Petah Chapman, a member of the Seven Sopranos and regular soloist with Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

Chapman's blend of classic and popular opera arias has made her a Tyalgum favourite after performances at the past three dance spectaculars.

Dinner and show packages for the Tyalgum Dance Spectacular are priced at $95 per person and include a two-course pre-show dinner at Flutterbies Cottage Cafe.