Best man punches bride at wedding

A RAGING best man punched the bride and dragged her down a flight of stairs in a drunken rampage at his brother's wedding.

Tomos Rhydian Wilson, 29, hurled abuse at bride Erin Mason-George before attacking two of her sisters and her mother in the drunken row.

The best man also assaulted Erin and grabbed her by her wedding dress - pulling her downstairs - as he raged his brother never should have married her.

Wilson also attacked the manager at Lampeter's Falcondale Hotel, in southwest Wales, on July 27 this year.

The former prison guard was found guilty of five charges of assault and two of criminal damage at an Aberystwyth court today.

Steffan Wilson with his wife Erin Mason-George.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £250 ($A482) each to Erin and one of her sisters, as well as a further £100 ($A193) to her mum and other sibling and the manager.

Wilson, who was made subject to a community order for 12-months, will also have to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work and pay £900 ($A1734) costs.

WEDDING FIGHT

The court heard Wilson flew into a rage when the family tried to get groom Steffan to go to bed because he was drunk.

He said his brother should never have married Erin and that he was "no longer a Wilson".

Wilson tried throwing punches at the bride and then assaulted her mum, Linda, her younger sister Dion, and grabbed her other sister, Cally, by the neck, causing reddening.

Best man Tomos Rhydian Wilson assaulted his brother’s bride on their wedding day.

He then damaged the hotel manager's shirt and fixtures and fittings at the Falcondale.

District Judge Gwyn Jones said the "thoughts and bad memories of what should have been a happy event will be there for some time".

But Wilson tried pinning the blame on Erin - claiming she had slapped and sworn at Steffan and shoved him.

Giving evidence, Harry Wilson - the second best man - had also told the court he saw Erin "slap" Steffan, and claimed he fell down the stairs.

