‘Best moment of my life’: NRL star Mitchell Pearce engaged

Mitchell Pearce has two major reasons to celebrate: the return of rugby league and his engagement to girlfriend Kristin Scott.

The Newcastle Knights captain shared the happy news on social media with Scott showing off a large diamond sparkler jewellers estimated to be a 2.5 carat solitaire oval diamond worth around $40,000.

Mitchell Pearce is engaged to Kristin Scott. Picture: Instagram

"My forever. Best moment of my life," Pearce wrote on Instagram.

Scott, a dancer, also shared the happy news.

"Life has just fallen into place," she wrote. "I cannot wait to be your wife."

The couple went public with their romance last May with Scott a regular at Pearce's games.

Pearce previously dated fashion blogger Zoe Grant back in 2016 around the time he was stripped of his Sydney Roosters co-captaincy because of off-field issues.

He is the son of rugby league great Wayne Pearce, who has been at the centre of Project Apollo, the NRL's mission to relaunch the season amid the coronavirus crisis.

Roosters star James Tedesco was among those to congratulate the pair.

"Congrats ledge," Tedesco commented.

Newcastle teammate David Klemmer wrote: "Congratulations lad".

Mitchell Pearce had another win this week with news the NRL would resume in May.

Kieran Foran added: "Very happy for you both".

In February, Pearce credited Scott with changing his life after a few turbulent years.

"She is an awesome girl," he told the Telegraph.

"She's from Wollongong but has moved to Newcastle. I'm feeling very settled in my life. She's a beautiful girl and I'm looking forward to sharing our future together. There is stability. We get along great and we're best friends.

Mitchell Pearce and Kristin Scott at last year’s Dally M Awards. Picture: AAP

"It's only been a year but we've spoken about our future together and we're excited about it."

Career-wise, he said his mission is to play 400 NRL games and deliver Newcastle's first premiership for 20 years.

"It's a long way away, but I have thought about it," Pearce said. "If my body goes and I'm letting my teammates down, I'll stop. But at the moment I'm fresh and rejuvenated."

