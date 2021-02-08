Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The cover artwork for Different Year by Nicholas Hamilton.
The cover artwork for Different Year by Nicholas Hamilton.
Entertainment

Best new music from the Northern Rivers

Adam Daunt
8th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here are some of the best new songs from the Northern Rivers music scene from some of our emerging local artists.

Pasiflorez – Moonroof

On their Unearthed profile, Pasiflorez say they sound like Pitbull but in all honesty, Pitbull probably wishes he sounds like Pasiflorez. Moonroof is the psychedelic, chiller rock single from the Byron band which will be a hit with fans of Tame Impala. It’s relaxing without entering snoozeville, it takes you places.

JPL – Ghost ft Bri Clark

JPL bought in the new year with a new single and Ghost showcases his exceptional production skills with some richly textured pop. Bri Clark joins the track with some exquisite vocals as the two bounce off each nicely for a slow burning hit.

Luke Morris – Love Shack

It’s a pretty simple set up here: there’s Luke Morris’ and Angie Hudson and a gentle folk beat in support for a beautiful little track. A stripped back track can often leave you wanting something more but Morris’ vivid songwriting elevates this to another level. Hudson and Morris provide a dream pairing that’ll leave you swept up in the moment.

Nicholas Hamilton – Different Year

If you like Troye Sivan, you’ll be all about Nicholas Hamilton’s Different Year. It’s definitely an impressive debut for the social media star, which he co-wrote with friend Britton Buchanan. There’s definitely scope for Hamilton to push his boundaries more especially with his range, it’ll be interesting to see what comes next for the Lismore-born actor and singer.

SEE MORE: Nicholas Hamilton talks about new debut single

Wildfire – Live the Dream

After a year which locked us to our houses at times and prevented anyone from tearing up the dance floor, Live the Dream is the track that gets you moving again. It’s continuous groove grabs you from first minute to last and you’ll be foot-tapping in no time.

byron bay lismore northern rivers entertainment news northern rivers music
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jawbone clue solves 30-year mystery

        Jawbone clue solves 30-year mystery

        News A jawbone found washed up on a beach in northern NSW has finally provided answers to the family of a man who went missing at sea in 1979.

        Traffic changes for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

        Traffic changes for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

        News Motorists will endure changed traffic conditions and night works for the next...

        No NSW vaccine hubs north of Coffs

        Premium Content No NSW vaccine hubs north of Coffs

        News The first rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered in hospital hubs, but the...

        ‘Sex slave ring’ accused used Facebook to contact women

        Premium Content ‘Sex slave ring’ accused used Facebook to contact women

        Crime An alleged Brisbane ‘pimp’ — accused of drugging and exploiting sex slaves — used...