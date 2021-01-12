’BEST NEWS’: Lismore Speedway plans massive night of racing

SUPER SEDAN: Production Sedans have been added to the card at Lismore Speedway on January 16, 2021. File Photo: Tony Powell

Motor racing fans will enjoy an extra shot of high-octane action at the Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway promoter David Lander announced that Production Sedans have been added to the starting line-up program for January 16.

Lander said although there was initially some uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 situation, the good news early this week confirms next Saturday night’s fixture, which will also feature the running of the Junior Sedan Nationals.

He said being given the green light to running an expanded race card was sensational news.

“We are definitely running and that’s the best piece of news I can pass on today,” Lander said.

“I know late last week there were some concerns with news we were hearing out of Brisbane and the lockdown, but that has now been erased.”

According to Lander, being able to host interstate entries will only add to the prestige of the event.

“We have Queensland competitors on our program this weekend, which is another big variety meeting, so it’s all looking very much on the positive and the countdown is on in earnest for this coming weekend and the January 16 fixture,” he said.

Lander said a good number of Production Sedans were expected to enter while, in addition to the Junior Sedans, there will be racing for Street Stocks, Wingless Sprintcars, Compact Speedcars and AMCA National.

Lander said a highlight will be the return of the super fast Compact Speedcars for one of their several appearances this season.

“It’s also an important night for the Wingless Sprintcar division with a round of their domestic series set to go under the flag,” he said.

“The tournament, which also features Queensland competitors, sees six of the seven rounds held at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.”

The other venue involved is the Grafton Speedway.

Lander said it was now anticipated the washed out January 9 final of the Mr Modified Series will be held as part of the 2012 Easter two-night show (April 3 and 4).