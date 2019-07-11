Best on the park for the Barbarians

ENFORCER: Casuarina Beach prop forward Bruce Somerville will be aiming to dominate his opposing pack this Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: Fully fit and ready to go.

That is the noise coming out of the Casuarina Beach camp as they prepare to face a fellow semi final contender this weekend.

The Barbarinas will be on the road this Saturday when they face Byron Bay in round 14 of the Far North Coast Rugby Union competition.

These two sides faced each other back in round nine, when the Byron Bay boys stormed home in the second half to record a 38-25 victory.

Barbarians coach Mick Hall said his side was in for a tough afternoon in Byron.

Hall said his side needed to win the physical battle if they were going to avenge their round nine defeat.

"They are very strong ball carriers so we need to get them on the ground,” Hall said.

"They have a very good outside centre who we will be hoping to contain.”

The Casuarina Beach sides sits second on the competition ladder with Byron Bay 13 points behind in fifth place.

But a win for Byron will launch them straight back into the title picture.

The Barbarians have have made several changes to their starting line-up over the last few weeks.

Injuries and trialling combinations has meant the side has been unsettled and has resulted in a lapse in their defence.

The Barbarians have started to leak points, which has been a major focus for Hall and his coaching unit.

"We have been trying a few things out, trying a few combinations to get the team right for finals,” he said.

"We will be putting our best team on the park this weekend.

"They beat us last time so we will be looking to put some points on them.”

Kick off for Saturday afternoon's A-grade clash will be at 3.15pm.

In other games, Southern Cross University hosts Lismore, Grafton play Bangalow, Casino welcomes Ballina and Lennox Head faces Wollongbar-Alstonville.

