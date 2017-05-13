22°
News

Better sleep? Try a screen curfew

Olwen Anderson | 13th May 2017 9:02 AM
Try switching off screens two hours before sleep.
Try switching off screens two hours before sleep. Pixabay

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

vanessa.horstman

LIVING NATURALLY with Olwen Anderson

THE longer you live, the more you can appreciate how good a solid sleep feels; after a restless, shallow sleep it's hard to enjoy the day. Your mood isn't as bright, you don't tolerate other people's quirky habits so easily, and your appetite for sugary food soars.

Before you look for the magic supplement to cure your unsatisfying sleep, consider the smart phone, tablet or computer you're using at night could be the culprit.

It's all about light and melatonin. During the day, light reaching your optic nerve sends information about what time of day it is to a tiny but powerful part of your brain, the supra- chiasmatic nucleus. This is our internal timekeeper that regulates when we sleep and wake. Lots of blue light coming in means it's daytime.

As the light of the day fades into evening less light hits your optic nerve, and the suprachiasmatic nucleus understands from this that you will be sleeping soon. So it instructs your pineal gland nearby to begin secreting melatonin, a hormone that prepares you for sleep and keeps you asleep. Then in the morning as light hits your eyes, melatonin declines.

As you age your body's ability to produce melatonin declines, and even without over-exposure to bright light at night you can begin to get the sense that you just don't sleep as well as you did when you were younger. Keep this in mind as we examine a new modern habit: using smart phones at night - because they emit that blue daytime-like light.

You might be sending texts, browsing the internet, playing games. While you're staring at that engaging screen, the blue light sends the wrong message through your optic nerve: that it's daytime. In response, your suprachiasmatic nucleus dispenses new instructions to halt the melatonin production, seems like it's daylight after all. Your body, confused, responds by trying to stay awake even though you're feeling tired. Without the help of melatonin your sleep just won't be really deep and refreshing.

If you suspect your screen use could be contributing to your own unsatisfying sleep, why not try imposing a screen curfew for a few weeks to see whether your sleep quality improves. That means not using your smart phone, tablet or computer for tasks like browsing the internet (where you're staring at the screen) after a certain time at night - perhaps two hours before you go to bed.

Olwen Anderson is a naturopath and counsellor. www.olwenanderson.com.au

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  health advice living naturally living naturally with olwen anderson sleep deprivation

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Better sleep? Try a screen curfew

Better sleep? Try a screen curfew

Living Naturally: How blue light affects the optic nerve and sleep systems

A dance party out of this world

Enjoy a space-themed dance party at Condong on May 20.

"This one will be even better”

Safety call lead to track closure

ON THE MEND: TRJC secretary Brian Charman on track at Murwillumbah after flooding in late March.

Track still feeling affects of floods

Get your rocks off at Cooly Rocks On

Cadillac Rockers rock'n'roll dancers Emma Wilkinson and Natalie Rowe prepare for Cooly Rocks On with reigning Miss Rockabilly Erin Oostenbroek (front) at Coolangatta on Thursday.

"Tweed is a big part of what we do.”

Local Partners

Community invited to SES flood forum

Here's a chance to tell your story about the recent floods.

Have a cuppa and help reduce cervical cancer

Biggest Morning Tea

Northern NSW locals can help in reducing cervical cancer

Tweed's weekend gig guide

Wally and the Gators play Club Banora on Saturday night

What's on in the Tweed

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Mother's Day with a big twist

Why not try the psychic fair at the Carrara Markets this Mother's Day?

"The fair is sure to be fascinating and entertaining”

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

ON A leafy, well-to-do street in Melbourne's east, the MasterChef house looks like any other.

Charlie Hunnam tells all about new King Arthur blockbuster

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"If only you knew what a weird neurotic young man I am."

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

Get your rocks off at Cooly Rocks On

Cadillac Rockers rock'n'roll dancers Emma Wilkinson and Natalie Rowe prepare for Cooly Rocks On with reigning Miss Rockabilly Erin Oostenbroek (front) at Coolangatta on Thursday.

"Tweed is a big part of what we do.”

Tweed's weekend gig guide

Wally and the Gators play Club Banora on Saturday night

What's on in the Tweed

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

Well Maintained Apartment a Short Walk to the Heart of Coolangatta

18/72 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 2 $440,000 ...

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with picturesque views. There is a feeling of peace in this stunning home with...

Enjoy the tranquil sunset vistas overlooking the Tweed River

2 Lakeview Parade, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $499,000

OPEN HOME CANCELED MAY 6TH - Three bedrooms plus a study or four bedrooms, main with walk in robe - Open plan living and dining room with quality polished...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1650000 ...

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Split Level Family Home In A Prestigious Address

27 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 3 1 2 $629,000

- Generous layout with well defined living and dining zones - Covered alfresco entertaining terrace with captivating views - Well equipped kitchen has ample...

Commercial Opportunity in Main Street of Tweed Heads

2/22 Bay Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Commercial 0 0 $525,000

Investors looking for solid rental return should check this out. Retail tenant set in place, earning $23,400 per annum. Coolangatta nearby and local beaches...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular 'Endless Summer Estate'. Approximately 1.5 kilometres from the...

Stunning Urban Town Home

1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $555,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND 13TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM Immaculately presented Town Home set in a prime central Tweed Heads location. A flat walk to major...

Renovated Apartment Directly Opposite Kirra Beach and the Surf Club

10/22 Marine Parade, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 $385,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND 13TH MAY 11:00 - 11:30AM On the third level of the highly sought 'Kirra Gardens' complex this renovated apartment is priced to...

Private, Double Storey Family Home Just minutes from the Sand

4 Attinga Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 1 3 Auction On-Site

Enjoying the best of both worlds, this home is surrounded by natural bushland in a quiet cul-de-sac with the convenience of being just 900 metres from pristine...

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!