Better structure needed from undefeated Barbarians

RUGBY UNION: Casuarina Beach are going for three straight wins this afternoon when they take the field at home.

The undefeated Barbarians face off against Bangalow in what is expected to be a tightly contested match.

Casuarina Beach coach Mick Hall said this afternoon's opponents possess plenty of attacking fire-power which will threaten his side.

"They are going to be a tougher side than last week's game,” Hall said.

"They have a couple of young guys in their back-line who are quite sharp so we will have to be on our A-game.”

The Barbarians have showed positive signs in their first two fixtures that they are going to be a competitve outfit this season.

However the coach believes there is plenty of improvement left in his squad, and he wants to see some of that this weekend.

"Last week we played probably 10 minutes of good footy where we stuck to our structure so I would like to us to build on that this week.”