An example of a fake $100 note.
News

BEWARE: Fake bank notes in the Far North Coast

Jessica Lamb
28th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
AN ALERT store manager flagged a counterfeit $100 bank note used to buy cigarettes in Murwillumbah with police.

The fake money was used in a supermarket in Murwillumbah last Thursday.

The store manager noticed the note was suspicious and called police who confirmed the note was counterfeit.

Police are appealing to business owners in Murwillumbah to be vigilant when accepting $100 bank notes.

A police spokesman said the offences appear to be limited to the Murwillumbah area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Murwillumbah Police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

