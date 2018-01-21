Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Beware the seductive call of sugar

Navigating the sweet aisle's call can be a momentous challenge.
Navigating the sweet aisle's call can be a momentous challenge. JILL CHEN
by Living Naturally with Olwen Anderson

SAILING the high seas is risky, and steering your shopping cart through the supermarket in modern life can be dangerous, too.

Before Google Maps, sailors navigated through safe waters using handwritten drawings developed from painful experience.

Maps were highlighted with areas to avoid at all costs, lest they be shipwrecked.

Apparently sailors passing through particular waters would hear sea sirens calling.

The songs of these mythical beings offered what lonely sailors yearned for.

All they had to do, the voices insisted, was turn the rudder towards the shore.

But it was all a ruse; there was no reward, no welcoming women, and their boats would be dashed to splinters on the rocks.

We know now that these seductive voices didn't actually exist. But there are times, sailing through the supermarket, we can feel just like those sailors.

Alluring calls come from confectionery and soft drinks.

Entire aisles and even the checkouts are stacked high with sweet temptations.

These products promise temporary happiness: consume them and your brain will reward you with feelings of joy, even elation.

What their labels don't carry is a warning of the retribution following if you indulge - like sudden mood swings towards crankiness as the sugar high dissipates, energy slumps and, in the long term, development of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, obesity and chronic inflammation.

Like those sailors, your modern brain, lonely for comfort and assailed by a multitude of stressors would really like a dose of the consolation sugar offers.

So it will generate rationalisations why you really should respond and turn your shopping cart down those aisles.

(Cue whiny internal voice): "You deserve a treat, surely, after all your hard work” or "the grandkids would really like a special something when they visit.”

Even your hip pocket might try to engage you, suggesting that to be frugal, you should buy what's on special and stow it for future celebrations. Your rational mind knows it's baloney, but nevertheless, the yearning persists.

Alas, unlike those sailors of times past you can't wear a blindfold or ear plugs to block out the temptation.

You may need to just recognise the trap inherent in the calls from that sweet food and keep sailing your supermarket cart smoothly past temptation.

Topics:  health health advice living naturally with olwen anderson sugar

Tweed Daily News
Caspian enjoys centre court victory

Caspian enjoys centre court victory

Standing on centre court for prestigious shield an exciting moment for Tweed tennis player

Tennis NSW gives $10k for Terranora club rebuild

GOOD SERVE: Tennis Terranora's Rob Nienhuis with Channel 7's Rachael Finch and Tennis NSW's Lawrence Robertson.

Tennis Terranora welcomes helping hand ahead of fundraiser

Help to spread salt-water thrills

RIDING HIGH: Surfers ranging in age and disabilities will hit the beach at Kingscliff on January 20.

All abilities celebrated in Disabled Surfers Association event

Man accused of attempted robbery 'bit police'

Westlawn Financial Planning - Murwillumbah

Man accused of trying to break into credit union remains in custody

Local Partners

The last hope for dying children

IT’S the last chance hospital for dying children — a Mexican treatment centre that refuses to publish results or co-operate with the medical community.

Teen cancer patients caught in the age gap in health system

Nicolas McKenzie and Zoie Moore met while he was receiving having treatment. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

Nicholas McKenzie would benefit being around people their own age

Woman’s big Tinder gamble pays off

Elva Carri, the CEO of Girlcrew.

Elva Carri created a social empire from changing her gender on Tinder

Time to take fight to summer-loving mites

Fresh cherry tomatoes on the vine

Time to keep watch for spotted mites with a penchant for tomatoes

Inside the glam life of jet-setting hosties

Emirates cabin crew member Georgia Nielsen glamorously kicks back in Hawaii. Picture: @georgia.nielsen

From these pictures, being a flight attendant isn’t all bad

Back to school: My son throws the wildest tantrums

childish tantrums, tears and hysterics

Fortunately he is about quality over quantity.

This is not good news for surfers

Research shows wave riders are more likely to have E coli in their gut than non-surfers.

Research shows wave riders have a higher rate of E coli in their gut