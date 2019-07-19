Menu
European Premiere of Disney's
European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"
Celebrity

Beyoncé shares new Meghan pic

by Staff Writer
19th Jul 2019 12:00 AM

BEYONCE sent her 129 million Instagram fans wild when she posted a previously unseen photo of her meeting Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on her social media account yesterday.

Beyoncé and Meghan, both 37, seemed delighted to meet each other, basking in each other's admiration as they embraced intimately and exchanged pleasantries on the yellow carpet for the European premiere of Disney's The Lion King.

One Instagrammer posted, "Harry must have been so nervous meeting royalty."

While photographers had previously released photographs of the meeting between Meghan, Harry, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the new pic showed a very tender moment between the woman who is widely regarded to be "Queen Bey" and "her princess", Meghan.

 

Prince Harry (L) chats with Disney CEO Robert Iger as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd R) embraces Beyonce Knowles-Carter (R) at the European Premiere of Disney's
Prince Harry (L) chats with Disney CEO Robert Iger as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd R) embraces Beyonce Knowles-Carter (R) at the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King". Picture: Getty Images

 

The women hugged, held hands, and beamed at each other as they spoke, the affection between them seeming genuine.

Some fans speculated that to get such a close-up shot from a low angle, Beyoncé must have brought her own photographer to the event.

"Another point of view of this iconic moment. This time from Beyonce's crew."

 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) meets Beyonce Knowles-Carter (R) Disney's
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) meets Beyonce Knowles-Carter (R) Disney's "The Lion King" premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019. Picture: Getty Images

 

Whether or not the pop star had her own crew on hand to capture the iconic moment is unclear, but Queen Bey looked stunning in a gold gown by Vietnamese couturier designed especially to match the yellow carpet.

