'Beyond proud': Kingy school coach lauds 'special group'

Kingscliff Public School's invincible rugby union side is off to the state finals next month. Simon Prichard

KINGSCLIFF Public School's boy's rugby union team has returned to the state knock-out finals.

Having gone through the Bryan Palmer Shield NSW state school rugby competition undefeated, the Kingy boys will head to Sydney next month where four teams will vie for the state title.

The Kingy lads have played schools as far away as Moree, as well as proximal schools like Lennox Head, which they defeated in the dying seconds to secure a spot in the finals.

The team will now face Valentine Public School, from near Newcastle, in a semi final on September 5 at Caringbah, South Sydney, with the victor to face the winner of Newport vs Wellington in the final.

Kingy Public School's rugby side is no stranger to the final four, having made the finals three times in recent years, and team coach Simon Prichard said they fired up and ready to go.

"This is a great bunch of young boys who have kept on exceeding expectations this year,” Prichard said.

"They have improved with every game of rugby they have played together and it is wonderful to see how excited they are to have made it into the finals.

"We have a very strong sporting culture here at Kingscliff with success year after year in many sports, but this is a special group of boys who have worked hard to achieve this result.

"I'm beyond proud.”