Beyond the call of duty: SES work does not go unnoticed

Mark and Tri from Bray Park Fuel and Mechanical and Show n Shine Deli Cafe supplied Murwillumbah SES with free fuel and donated a $1000 to SES officer Grant Frost.

MURWILLUMBAH'S State Emergency Service volunteers have been afforded a standing ovation from their community at a special town event.

The display of gratitude at Murwillumbah RSL last Friday was one of many local emergency service volunteers have been shown since the flood as the community begins its mop-up and recovery.

A Richmond Tweed SES spokesman said the Murwillumbah unit had 306 jobs from March 28 and across the disaster event, including 138 flood rescues.

"There's roughly about 20-odd people in that local unit tasked to jobs,” he said.

"There could have have been some out-of-area resources bought in but that's the figure from the local unit.”

Mark Fendley, who operates Bray Park Fuel and Mechanical, supplied the SES unit with free fuel for its flood response and also made a donation of $1000 to show his appreciation of their efforts.

"I thought if we gave to them, they're helping others so it would be a good way to go about it,” he said.

"This way they can get equipment or whatever they need - and they did a magnificent job. The poor buggers worked day and night for three days.”

He said he was the only operator in town who hadn't been inundated and had been lucky enough to get fuel deliveries across the weekend.

Richmond/Tweed SES community engagement co-ordinator Janet Pettit said the volunteers had given their time to ensure others were safe even if it had come at a cost to themselves.

"NSW SES are incredibly proud and humbled by the response of the volunteers across the whole Richmond/Tweed region, including Murwillumbah and the two Tweed SES units,” she said. "These volunteers went above and beyond and in some cases were out helping others while their own properties were being affected.”