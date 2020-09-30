Menu
Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik in The Big Bang Theory. Picture: Richard Cartwright/CBS via Getty Images
Celebrity

Big Bang Theory star lost sense of taste

by Jessica Bennett, New York Post
30th Sep 2020 8:26 AM

Jim Parsons and his husband, Todd Spiewak, contracted coronavirus in mid-March, the actor revealed.

"Todd and I both had it early on," the Big Bang Theory star, 47, shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It was like … middle of March. We didn't know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then it seemed less likely, and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste."

"It defied the descriptions for me. I didn't realise how completely taste and smell could be gone," Parsons added.

Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons attend the 73rd Annual Tony Awards. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
According to the star, losing his sense of taste resulted in "a lot of wasted calories" considering that, while under quarantine, "there's really nothing to do but eat".

He also feels like he wasted a lot of time while recovering, unable to complete several tasks he had lined up.

"I don't know if the truth is, well, you're just an actor and that's what you do and that's what you should do or if it's just I really don't have the see-through stick-to-itness for anything," he explained. "It's sort of embarrassing but, you know, here I am."

 

big bang theory celebrity coronavirus covid-19 health jim parsons tv

