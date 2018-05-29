Big boost for mental health care

NORTHERN New South Wales mental health support is getting a $6million boost in state funding to provide better personal and flexible community care.

The new three-year partnership between Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSWLHD) and Third Sector Australia (3SA) is worth $2million annually, allowing an average of 120 clients to receive care every week.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the partnership will mean people living with mental health illness will receive better support.

"This is a wonderful new partnership that reaffirms the NSW Government's commitment to providing more intensive early intervention, to make sure people in Northern NSW living with mental illness are getting everything they need to stay well in the community,” Mr Provest said.

"3SA's service is based on a 'step up, step down' principle, which allows patients to access additional support as needed. Further to clinical care provided by NNSWLHD, 3SA will provide accommodation supports, assistance with living skills like budgeting, relationship counselling, accessing employment, and other outreach services.

"The NSW Government is working hard to provide new and better models of care for people living with mental illness,” Mrs Davies said.

3SA CEO Karen Murphy said the boost would ensure the Connections Centre at Tweed Heads South would provide certainty for people needing support.

"We make it easier for people with mental illness to access the assistance they need, when they need it, and find natural supports within their neighbourhood,” she said.

3SA will begin providing services to NNSWLHD consumers from July 1, reaching from Tweed Heads down to Grafton and west to Casino, including outreach to rural areas.

Meanwhile, the Northern NSW community is being encouraged to help be part of mental health care improvements to prevent seclusion and restraint of people with mental illness.

Northern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive Wayne Jones said the call comes following the NSW Government's release of 27 actions addressing the recommendations of the Review of seclusion, restraint and observation released last December.

"Our health service is committed to preventing the seclusion and restraint of local patients within our area,” Mr Jones said.

"We are partnering with our local community, from consumers, carers, families, and staff to build and deliver an action plan that will deliver a safe and quality service.”

For more information, phone the NSW Mental Health Line on 1800011511.