Big Brother on the lookout for illegal campers

Portable security cameras are being rolled out in Kingscliff.

CCTV surveillance cameras are being employed by Tweed Shire Council to help in the battle against illegal camping along the shire's coastline.

A mobile surveillance unit was positioned near parkland along the southern bank of Cudgen Creek last week as the council responds to growing concerns about the abuse of facilities and reports of bad behaviour by some.

It comes more than a year after the council declared it would crack down on illegal camping in the dunes along the Tweed Coast.

Tweed Shire general manager Troy Green said the council had been forced to resort to the surveillance technique after the courts last year upheld an appeal against it after a person issued with a fine argued the council could not prove he had been there all night.

Mr Green said the cameras had had an immediate effect, with the number of illegal campers reducing from 17 to one on the first night they were employed.

A further 11 tickets, of about $115 each, were handed out to illegal campers last Friday at 11.30pm.

Illegal campers on Cudgen Creek. SCOTT POWICK

Mr Green said the council had been forced to act, with ongoing complaints about campers defecating in the bushes and dunes.

"Enough is enough,” Mr Green said.

"People have a reasonable expectation to be able to walk down there in the morning without having to dodge the turds.

"There are 30-odd facilities in the Tweed for people to camp legally.”

Portable security cameras are being rolled out in Kingscliff. SCOTT POWICK

Mr Green said the council was working with services in the case of genuine homelessness.

Tweed Shire Councillor James Owen said local residents, including the South Kingscliff and Casuarina Community group, were tired of all the illegal campers.

"There is some concern about abusive behaviour, that is not good, it is an area that is very heavily used by tourists and locals,” he said.

"That said, we have a significant homeless problem in the shire and need to understand the challenges these people have.”