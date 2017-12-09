Big cross-border targets in Commissioner's sights

THE NSW Cross-Border Commissioner James McTavish has released the 2017-18 annual work list.
The latest priorities for collaboration between New South Wales and Queensland span across four key focus areas: economic development, aligning services, local transport and issues of national significance, including:
- A cross-border service and infrastructure delivery plan for the Cobaki Lakes residential development.
- Joint tourism development off the back of a regional tourism boost predicted from the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
- Streamlining between health services.
- Joint advocacy of major infrastructure projects.
- Enhancing access to ambulance for those working and travelling in cross-border environments.
- Collaboration on information available to communities during natural disasters.
- NSW and Queensland Police working closely together to combat interstate crime and improved extradition systems.
- Improved cross-border bus services.