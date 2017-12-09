Menu
Big cross-border targets in Commissioner's sights

Fire and Rescue NSW northern region chief superintendent Gary McKinnon, Lismore MP Thomas George, Cross Border Commissioner James McTavish and Tweed MP Geoff Provest on the Queensland border at Tweed Heads.
Fire and Rescue NSW northern region chief superintendent Gary McKinnon, Lismore MP Thomas George, Cross Border Commissioner James McTavish and Tweed MP Geoff Provest on the Queensland border at Tweed Heads. Liana Turner
Liana Turner
THE NSW Cross-Border Commissioner James McTavish has released the 2017-18 annual work list.

The latest priorities for collaboration between New South Wales and Queensland span across four key focus areas: economic development, aligning services, local transport and issues of national significance, including:

  • A cross-border service and infrastructure delivery plan for the Cobaki Lakes residential development.
  • Joint tourism development off the back of a regional tourism boost predicted from the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
  • Streamlining between health services.
  • Joint advocacy of major infrastructure projects.
  • Enhancing access to ambulance for those working and travelling in cross-border environments.
  • Collaboration on information available to communities during natural disasters.
  • NSW and Queensland Police working closely together to combat interstate crime and improved extradition systems.
  • Improved cross-border bus services.

