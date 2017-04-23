24°
News

Big floods teach us many lessons

Yvonne Gardiner | 23rd Apr 2017 6:00 PM
Tweed Heads State Emergency Service swift water rescue crew and Tweed Heads Police move into Chinderah to assist with relocating locals during flooding on March 31.
Tweed Heads State Emergency Service swift water rescue crew and Tweed Heads Police move into Chinderah to assist with relocating locals during flooding on March 31. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

VALUABLE lessons will be learned from the experiences of the extreme weather and record flooding in the Tweed at the end of March that caught many people by surprise.

Tweed Shire Council, emergency services, the community and flood-hit residents are now grappling with the arduous task of bringing life back to normal.

Later, they will come together to find out how best to respond to flooding disasters in the future.

The Early Warning Network, a private operation based at Chinderah, was set up 10 years ago to send out alerts for floods, severe weather, bushfires, thunderstorms and tropical cyclones Australia-wide.

EWN national operations manager Michael Bath says the warnings are sourced from official agencies.

"Specific river flood warnings are generally not sent, apart from areas where an arrangement is in place with local councils to alert their residents,” he said.

Mr Bath has been "obsessed” with severe weather and flooding for more than 30 years.

"This latest flood escalated well beyond what weather models forecast, although the initial flood watch - issued March 28 - had moderate to major flooding for the Tweed,” he said.

"It ended up at the extreme end. March was generally a very wet month and every bit of rain became run-off.

"This flood was certainly the biggest one since the 1974 event.

"There hasn't been a big one for so long. Long-time residents would know about big floods, whereas newcomers weren't familiar.

"It's certainly happened before. The older people would have known about it.”

Mr Bath said individuals needed to take responsibility by having their own flood plan.

"That educational part needs to be drummed into people in flood-prone areas,” he said.

"The problem is, because the rain fell so quickly, there wasn't a lot of lead-in time for people to prepare.

"I think the warnings the bureau put out were quite accurate - it's how people interpret those warnings, 'how's that going to affect me'.”

Tweed Shire Council general manager Troy Green said the flood plain risk-management study adopted by the council in 2014 proved to be an accurate assessment of the flood risks and modelling.

"The plan provides strategies such as community education, additional warning systems, reviews of town planning controls, flood mitigation works and voluntary purchase schemes to help reduce flood risks for the community,” he said.

"We have also learnt how well council, state and federal agencies, not-for-profit organisations and the community all work together to respond to the many diverse issues and needs in a time of crisis.

"The amount of rainfall and the height and rate of river rise was unprecedented in recorded history in the valley.

"Council acknowledges that predicting an event like this is an extremely difficult task, particularly given the relatively small catchments upstream of Murwillumbah.

"Extreme weather systems such as cyclones prove difficult to predict.”

Mr Green said the overall response to the floods was a very efficient operation, given the size, scale and impact of the event.

"As an indication, in a two-week period, we collected and disposed of over three times the annual shire-wide kerbside waste collection,” he said.

"I am proud of the many staff of council who worked around the clock to restore essential services like water and wastewater and to restore access to the road network,” he said.

"I am also proud of the many volunteers and emergency services personnel who worked tirelessly during and post the event.

"As a community, we can be proud at this time of adversity we pulled together and supported each other.”

"There are so many examples of business helping business, stranger helping stranger. This is a big underlying story that needs to be told. It's one which demonstrates the hope, determination, mateship and resilience of our community.”

With funding assistance from higher levels of government, council will be able to implement the adopted strategies from the flood plain risk management study and plan.

"These measures are long-term and require commitments from all tiers of government and consultation with the community for them to succeed, Mr Green said.

On the night of Thursday, March 30, tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate areas of northern NSW, with the SES warning of "unprecedented” flooding in the region, including in Murwillumbah and Chinderah.

Affected were Murwillumbah CBD and Murwillumbah south and east, Condong and Tumbulgum areas, Chinderah, Kingscliff, Fingal Head and Bilambil, Tweed Heads, Tweed Heads South and West.

A NSW SES representative said the emergency service from March 28 onwards encouraged residents to prepare for heavy rain and flooding.

"Several doorknocking activities were also carried out to alert people of the impending flooding and emergency alerts were issued to residents' mobile phones and landlines to advise them of the evacuation warnings and orders as they were issued.

"The NSW SES prepares its operational response to severe weather based on the forecasts it receives from the Bureau of Meteorology,” the representative said.

"The forecast information the NSW SES initially received indicated the flooding effects would not be as severe as was eventually experienced in the Northern Rivers district.

"As the event unfolded and the true nature of the severe weather was realised, the NSW SES moved quickly to prepare local communities with the updated information.”

The NSW SES spokesperson said the service would continue to engage with communities in flood-prone areas to ensure that people were more aware of their flood risk and how to act when warnings were issued.

”This flood has been unprecedented and has affected many people across northern NSW, including our local volunteers who sacrificed their time from family and work to help their community, even when their own properties may have been affected,” the spokesperson said.

”The NSW SES continues to support these flood-affected communities to ensure they get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

”The NSW SES is also continuing to support its volunteers who have been working tirelessly through this major flood event.

”They are highly trained professionals who are dedicated to their communities so it's important that people continue to show their support for them.”　

Some residents chose not to leave their homes when they were advised to because they didn't expect the flood to be as severe as it was.

That's a lesson learned.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  2017 floods flood analysis lessons learned tweed shire

Compassion urged in flood aid decisions

Compassion urged in flood aid decisions

Flood-affected business owners in South Murwillumbah appreciated a visit by NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley on Thursday.

Star returns to strengthen Hornets for key clash

Dual sport star Caleb Ziebell returns for Cudgen against Ballina.

"He gets through a mountain of work”

Flood heroes save 13 lives in swirling floodwaters

John Lawrence, Shyam Bryan and Johnny Norris helped rescue 13 people from the flooded Greenhills Caravan Park in South Murwillumbah.

Three men labelled heroes after saving 13 in Tweed caravan park

Council urged to consult more on Kingscliff plan

Cr Ron Cooper is determined to have a three-storey height limit in Kingscliff.

Council nails down the draft Kingscliff plan.

Local Partners

Compassion urged in flood aid decisions

Flood-affected business owners in South Murwillumbah appreciated a visit by NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley on Thursday.

Murwillumbah's flood recovery centre's new opening hours

Disaster recovery coordinator Euan Ferguson stands outside the dsiaster recovery centre located at the Murwillumbah Community Centre.

The hours of the flood recovery centre are changing.

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Returning choir to perform on home soil

CHILLING SOUNDS: Chillingham Voices plays All Saints , Murwillumbah on Sunday, April 30.

Chilling sounds from the aptly named Chillingham Voices

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Logies 2017: Karl stays sober to keep his body a temple

KARL Stefanovic arrived on the Logies red carpet solo, ending weeks of speculation about he would attend with his 33-year-old girlfriend.

Logies 2017: She's in white but they aren't in jackets

She's still claiming ownership of white, apparently.

LOGIES 2017: What the stars are wearing tonight

Who's wearing what on the red carpet.

Logies 2017: Glitz and glam on the red carpet

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 23: Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson arrive at the 59th Annual Logie Awards at Crown Palladium on April 23, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Melbourne's rolled out the red carpet for tonight's Logie Awards

Bachelorette 2017: Celeb bombshell ready to find love

She is pretty clear on what she doesn’t want in a guy.

Will Waleed Aly really win the Gold Logie once again?

The Project host Waleed Aly is a favourite to collect his second Gold Logie tonight.

Here’s who we think will take home a TV Week award:

The most serious rescue at Bondi in 70 years

Trent ‘Singlets’ Falson signals for assistance as he gets to the unconscious woman.

Two more foreigners have gotten themselves in trouble at Bondi

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 1:00 - 1:30pm This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and...

Great Buying Just 3km&#39;s from the White Sand of Currumbin Alley

4 Roker Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 3 2 1 Price Range...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS FRIDAY 21ST APRIL 4:00 - 4:30PM OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 10:00 - 10:30AM This low maintenance, brick and tile...

Solid Family Home on a 1,489m2 Block with an In-Ground Pool

19 Federation Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 2 $600,000 ...

This spacious brick and tile family home rests on a 1,489m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac. Its elevated position and well-manicured, landscaped gardens provide a...

PRIME DUPLEX OPPORTUNITY

1/5 St Kilda Crescent, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $330,000

Whether you are looking to purchase your first home or invest this duplex will tick all the boxes FEATURES - - Two spacious bedrooms both with builtin robes...

Coastal Contemporary Design

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $520,000-$565...

Sure to impress the owner occupier this as new home is opposite the Park and Backing on to a Nature Reserve -luxury living without the hefty price tag. Spanning...

Split Level Family Home In A Prestigious Address

27 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 3 1 2 $629,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 12:00 - 12:30am - Generous layout with well defined living and dining zones - Covered alfresco entertaining...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

An Elevated Family Home with a Private Bush Outlook

40 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 4 $450,000 ...

This three-bedroom timber home is nestled in a quiet street, oozing character, charm and an abundance of space. Functional and spacious, the open plan kitchen...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta has to offer ...

SECURE FREE STANDING TOWN HOME WITH OUTSTANDING VIEWS

2/4 Second Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 2 1 Asking Price...

Single lock up garage with internal access, plus an additional on-site car park space. Enjoy stunning views from just about every room, located at the end of a...

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Council urged to consult more on Kingscliff plan

Cr Ron Cooper is determined to have a three-storey height limit in Kingscliff.

Council nails down the draft Kingscliff plan.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!