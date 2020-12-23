Big Girls customers scramble for refunds

Shocked customers of collapsed lingerie retailer Big Girls Don’t Cry are now chasing refunds on orders.

Shocked customers of collapsed Brisbane lingerie retailer Big Girls Don't Cry Anymore are now scrambling to get refunds on orders while lamenting the loss of what seemed like an expanding business.

The company in April doubled its physical footprint and added a coffee shop and p spaces for complementary businesses to launch and showcase their products as well as a

customer showroom and fitting rooms, packing and distribution centre and a full size live television streaming studio for the brand's online show, Big Girls TV.

News that a liquidator had been appointed to the company that specialises in bra sizes from 6-36 from a shop at Virginia as well as online, saw many loyal customers take to social media.

Liquidators said the death of company director and founder Karen Mason's husband earlier this year had led to her no longer being able to run the business and it was hoped a new buyer could be found.

Karen Mason at 'Big Girls don't Cry. Picture: Rob Maccoll

Some customers said they had visited the shop in recent days for a Christmas sale and hadn't noticed anything amiss.

"I went and picked up my order on Friday. The shop was full of stock. They were running a 50 per cent (off) everything sale," said Sonia Baldwin

Samantha Ayers, who had shopped at Big Girls for a decade, said the business always seemed busy.

"Every time I've gone in there it's always been busy, the phones ringing and the staff are friendly and that's probably why it has shocked people," she said.

"A couple of months ago I placed an order and it did take a bit of time, but they said it was because of COVID. I shop in store and haven't had any problems in store.

"They did seem to expand pretty quickly. They were based in the Valley (for many years) and it was a tiny store. The one at Virginia is a huge shopfront.

"I've never had any issue with the quality and has always been a good product."

Others said they had bought and paid for bras on the weekend and were told they would be posted out.

Tia Cavanagh and Brooke Cavanagh model some clothing at Big Girls Don't Cry Anymore, Virginia last year. Picture: AAP/John Gass

"Just bought and paid for a bra on Sunday and said they had to order it in and will post it out to me," said Tania Hagland.

Others said they had been waiting weeks and months for items to arrive.

"I ordered two bras on the 24th July and I'm still waiting … just kept getting told it's COVID," said Trudi Barnett.

"My bikini top has been on back order since September," said another (Leigh Blackmore)

Many customers also remembered Ms Mason making a public appeal for staff earlier in the year when at the height of the pandemic she was struggling to fill orders.

The company's website is urging any one with outstanding orders that don't arrive "shortly" to seek a refund through their payment provider such as credit card company or PayPal.

The liquidator has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Big Girls customers scramble for refunds