24°
News

Big job ahead but we'll do it

Mayor Katie Milne | 20th Apr 2017 6:21 AM
DIGGING IN: Tumbulgum locals come together to shovel thick river mud from their street after heavy flooding on March 30. Mayor Katie Milne is encouraging those affected by the flood to access the Flood Recovery Centre at least twice.
DIGGING IN: Tumbulgum locals come together to shovel thick river mud from their street after heavy flooding on March 30. Mayor Katie Milne is encouraging those affected by the flood to access the Flood Recovery Centre at least twice. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MAYORAL MESSAGE with Katie Milne

TEARS are flowing spontaneously in all quarters as we tell the stories of such loss, bravery, and of so many good Samaritans in the aftermath of the recent flood.

The hardest stories of all were shared at the funerals of our lost ones. They were all loved very deeply. Their passing has directly affected literally hundreds of people who are grieving deeply throughout our community. Our thoughts are with them all.

There was huge relief when we got word all the displaced people were accommodated over the busy Easter Holidays. Our next biggest problem will be finding them permanent homes, especially when we have such extreme housing problems already. We have asked Governments at all levels to help with this enormous problem that will manifest after the 28 day support expires.

It was a welcome change of pace to hear the laughter of so many kids in the park for the Airport's Easter Egg hunt. IGA held an egg hunt on the other side of the river too, continuing their fantastic support. There was smiles and relief all round to have a break from the cleaning. Chocolate and music definitely had the desired effect on everyone, not just the kids.

The continuing goodwill of this community is absolutely amazing and I sincerely thank all those who are helping and who have donated to the cause.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten meets with Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne in the aftermath of the flood.
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten meets with Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne in the aftermath of the flood. Aisling Brennan

The effects of this disaster are ongoing for so many people as the stress continues. People still need help in all sorts of ways. The task ahead can seem overwhelming until help comes along. The aim is to help everyone.

Thankfully the sun has been shining and help and grants are continuing and becoming more available.

The Recovery Centre at the Murwillumbah Community Centre is in full swing but get down there fast. It's open all this week, but it may be the last week, depending on the attendance. It's really worth going back a second time as new grants are available and it's very hard to take it all in the first time.

Emotional support is available too. It's a seriously good idea to check yourself and get a bit of help if you need it ... especially you guys. Make sure you put you insurance claim in, regardless if you have flood insurance or if your insurer says don't bother. That is the message from The Insurance Council of Australia who will be coming to Tweed on April 28 for a community forum.

Please help spread the word to your friends and businesses around Australia to donate to the Tweed Mayoral Appeal if they can. We aim to help those who have fallen through the funding and insurance gaps, and wherever is needed most. See www.tweed.nsw.gov.au

Council will hold an information session on the floods once the dust has settled and have discussions with the community on future directions.

Come to town at this very special time to experience the beautiful generosity that has blossomed around the Tweed Shire. Don't forget to drive very carefully for hazards, wear appropriate footwear and clothing, and be careful to disinfect and thoroughly clean any cuts.

Warmest regards,

Mayor Katie Milne

* FLOOD APPEAL

Donate to the Tweed Mayoral Appeal - Flood Recovery at:

BSB: 062-580 ACC: 10370281

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cyclone debbie mayoral message mayor katie milne tweed flood tweed shire council

Flood-affected businesses needed for Category C assessment

Flood-affected businesses needed for Category C assessment

Some areas haven't revived Category C assistance.

Beauty of Cudgen Lake is hard to beat

SERENITY: This spectacular sunset was captured at Cudgen Lake.

BEHIND THE LENS: Photographer's tips

Sanctuary calls out irresponsible rabbit owners

Rabbit Calicivirus

TEAM of volunteers who rescue and rehome rabbits tell their story.

Big job ahead but we'll do it

DIGGING IN: Tumbulgum locals come together to shovel thick river mud from their street after heavy flooding on March 30. Mayor Katie Milne is encouraging those affected by the flood to access the Flood Recovery Centre at least twice.

Mayoral Message: Moving forward after flood devastation

Local Partners

Flood-affected businesses needed for Category C assessment

Some areas haven't revived Category C assistance.

The Salvation Army is serving up dinner in Tweed

DINNER TIME: Salvation Army officer Leanne Elsley prepares food at their Tweed Heads facility.

Volunteer at the weekly meal.

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Returning choir to perform on home soil

CHILLING SOUNDS: Chillingham Voices plays All Saints , Murwillumbah on Sunday, April 30.

Chilling sounds from the aptly named Chillingham Voices

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

IT was the biggest blunder in awards show history but the Logies producers are adamant they won't suffer an Oscars-style stuff-up.

Elsa Pataky reveals why she had to call Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth dated for 10 months before getting married.

The reason behind Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's move to Byron?

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

Richard Gere: Why I haven't had a big movie in a decade

Actor Richard Gere participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Norman" at AOL Studios on Thursday, April 13, 2017

“There are definitely movies that I can’t be in."

What's on the big screen this week

Gemma Arterton in a scene from the movie Their Finest.

Their Finest, Going in Style and Table 19 make their cinema debuts

MKR's Karen and Ros are out after failed chocolate dessert

Karen and Ros said they were proud of their achievements despite being eliminated on MKR tonight, saying it was a 'amazing experience'.

Dessert fail claims MKR duo

Headspace issues warning against Netflix's 13 Reasons Why

Dylan Minnette in a scene from the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Netflix hit show comes under fire from Headspace for its content.

Enjoy the tranquil sunset vistas overlooking the Tweed River

2 Lakeview Parade, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $490,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM - Three bedrooms plus a study or four bedrooms, main with walk in robe - Open plan living and...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1650000 ...

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Split Level Family Home In A Prestigious Address

27 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 3 1 2 $629,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 12:00 - 12:30am - Generous layout with well defined living and dining zones - Covered alfresco entertaining...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $590,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

Low maintenance townhouse living

23/2 Barrett Street, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 339,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM * Light filled living and dining that open out to your private outdoor entertaining area *...

Beachside Family Home in Thriving Tugun

32 Morshead Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 1 1 $580,000 ...

Just 350 metres from the white sand of pristine Tugun Beach this three-bedroom abode offers ideal beachside living. Renovated both inside and out to create a...

TOO GOOD TO LAST!...GROUND FLOOR CURRUMBIN BEACH SIDE BEAUTY!

GD/828 ''The Rocks Resort', Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Apartment 2 2 1 $650,000

This stunning ground floor apartment offers an unparalleled combination of space and luxury finishes. Featuring a large outdoor entertainer's courtyard with its...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 10:00 - 10:30AM This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta has to offer ...

Seclusion, Space and Great Views

11 Rosemount Court, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 5 $550,000 ...

On 5867 square metres in a highly sought after Terranora cul-de-sac, this solid family home represents some of the best buying available with the bonus of dual...

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Free building inspections for flood affected properties

Stafford St, South Murwillumbah resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding.

Council is providing free building inspections.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!