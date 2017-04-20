Big job ahead but we'll do it

DIGGING IN: Tumbulgum locals come together to shovel thick river mud from their street after heavy flooding on March 30. Mayor Katie Milne is encouraging those affected by the flood to access the Flood Recovery Centre at least twice.

MAYORAL MESSAGE with Katie Milne

TEARS are flowing spontaneously in all quarters as we tell the stories of such loss, bravery, and of so many good Samaritans in the aftermath of the recent flood.

The hardest stories of all were shared at the funerals of our lost ones. They were all loved very deeply. Their passing has directly affected literally hundreds of people who are grieving deeply throughout our community. Our thoughts are with them all.

There was huge relief when we got word all the displaced people were accommodated over the busy Easter Holidays. Our next biggest problem will be finding them permanent homes, especially when we have such extreme housing problems already. We have asked Governments at all levels to help with this enormous problem that will manifest after the 28 day support expires.

It was a welcome change of pace to hear the laughter of so many kids in the park for the Airport's Easter Egg hunt. IGA held an egg hunt on the other side of the river too, continuing their fantastic support. There was smiles and relief all round to have a break from the cleaning. Chocolate and music definitely had the desired effect on everyone, not just the kids.

The continuing goodwill of this community is absolutely amazing and I sincerely thank all those who are helping and who have donated to the cause.

The effects of this disaster are ongoing for so many people as the stress continues. People still need help in all sorts of ways. The task ahead can seem overwhelming until help comes along. The aim is to help everyone.

Thankfully the sun has been shining and help and grants are continuing and becoming more available.

The Recovery Centre at the Murwillumbah Community Centre is in full swing but get down there fast. It's open all this week, but it may be the last week, depending on the attendance. It's really worth going back a second time as new grants are available and it's very hard to take it all in the first time.

Emotional support is available too. It's a seriously good idea to check yourself and get a bit of help if you need it ... especially you guys. Make sure you put you insurance claim in, regardless if you have flood insurance or if your insurer says don't bother. That is the message from The Insurance Council of Australia who will be coming to Tweed on April 28 for a community forum.

Please help spread the word to your friends and businesses around Australia to donate to the Tweed Mayoral Appeal if they can. We aim to help those who have fallen through the funding and insurance gaps, and wherever is needed most. See www.tweed.nsw.gov.au

Council will hold an information session on the floods once the dust has settled and have discussions with the community on future directions.

Come to town at this very special time to experience the beautiful generosity that has blossomed around the Tweed Shire. Don't forget to drive very carefully for hazards, wear appropriate footwear and clothing, and be careful to disinfect and thoroughly clean any cuts.

Warmest regards,

Mayor Katie Milne

* FLOOD APPEAL

Donate to the Tweed Mayoral Appeal - Flood Recovery at:

BSB: 062-580 ACC: 10370281