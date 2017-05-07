Big laughs for Kingscliff

ONE of Australia's busiest comedians headlines this month's comedy night at Kingscliff Bowls Club.

As comfortable on stage at the biggest comedy clubs and corporate functions in cities as he is at the smallest venues and sporting clubs in the country, funny man Mick Neven promises to bring the laughs.

His observant, sharp and satirical look at modern life in a likeable and relatable fashion is both intelligent and hilarious, delivering high energy punchlines that take things to the next level.

With 12 years on the Australian Comedy Circuit under his belt, Neven headlines in every state, working venues like The Comics Lounge, The Gold Coast Basement, Little Creatures in WA and more.

A regular guest on ABC Grandstand and Melbourne's 1116 SEN radio, Mick has also appeared on The Circle and Hey Hey It's Saturday and performed at the Adelaide Fringe.

He will be supported by Brisbane up-and-comer, David McNevin, while the night will be hosted by popular local funny girl Mandy Nolan.

Kingscliff Comedy

Where: Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club

When: Thursday, May 11 at 7.30pm

Tickets: Free