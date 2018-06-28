Big nod to a surfing great

YOU can't keep a good man down and especially if it's a Gold Coast surfing legend like Wayne "Rabbit” Bartholomew.

The Coolangatta 1978 world champion has had his shares of ups and downs but mostly ups when continuing to pave the way for surfing achievements as a global surfing ambassador.

As a young promising junior, Bartholomew had a passionate belief that one day he would be a full-time professional surfer, as he was honing his tube-riding skills at Kirra Point with older Cooly mentors MP (Michael Peterson) and PT (Peter Townend). It was no secret in those early days that Bugs had to go without in order to make ends meet but always believed in his vision.

"I had a frugal upbringing that actually helped in my later years as a surfing administrator to make ends meet,” he said.

Bugs was responsible for turning professional surfing into the Dream Tour with events held in magic locations instead of less than idyllic surfing conditions.

As CEO of the Association of Surfing Professionals (1999-2014) - now the World Surf League - Rabbit had the vision and the passion to take professional surfing to the next level.

When Brazilian IT manager Mano Zuil approached him in the early '90s about electronic wave scoring, it was the start of a whole new era. By 2003 the live webcast was introduced with instant scoring and the world's best competing in the best surf, together with the introduction of the best two waves, was a direct legacy of Rabbit's contribution to world professional surfing.

Rabbit was awarded the Order of Australia in 2009 for his years of dedication to a sport he loves so much.

So it is no surprise that Bugs will be awarded the lifetime achievement award from SIMA (Surf Industry Manufacturers Association), presented by surf industry heavyweight Bob Hurley, when he travels to California in July.

While in California, Rabbit will be a special guest at the San Clemente Surfing Heritage and Culture Centre which will be calling on his services for yet another stirring speech as Bartholomew is never one to be lost for words.

As the number one patron of the Gold Coast World Surfing Reserve, he continues to press the message of ocean conservation and a better future for professional surfing. He is concerned that Aussie kids aspiring to be on the world tour are doing it tough without the sponsorship needed to compete when it is now so costly to travel and pay to enter professional events.

TOP PEDIGREE: Jaggar Bartholomew, at 17, more than following in his famous father's footsteps. Surfing Qld

Rabbit surfs regularly with his two sons, Jaggar and Keo, who are both quickly following in their dad's footsteps. At the annual BK Byron Bay Classic, father and sons figured prominently with a first for Jaggar in the u/18, second for dad in the 0/60's and third for Keo in the u/16.

After Rabbit's tour of America, he will be making a professional comeback for the WSL Masters in September at the Azores, Portugal. The two-time World Masters Champion (1999 and 2003) will have his competition cut out taking on former two-time world champ Tom Carroll, who has been training the house down.