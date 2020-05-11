Big Q&A with rising surfing star Lucy Callister

THREE years ago Lucy Callister had her biggest contest win at the Krui Pro Women’s WQS 2017 held in pumping waves at South Sumatra, Indonesia.

At 19, this was the Burleigh boardriders first professional final win of her career and in front of her whole family who travelled to Indonesia to witness their daughter emphatic victory.

Lucy has made juniors finals previously, but this was her first International win and to add to the excitement, her bother Nick turned 21 on the day and helped chair his winning sister to the podium.

Lucy’s win in the all-Australian women’s Final over Ellie Francis (Middleton, South Australia) was a one-sided affair. Callister and Francis had been the standouts throughout the event, with both surfers using their backhand attack to win their way through to the Final.

In the Final Callister was in sync with the sets, putting herself on the best waves and locking in some solid scores.

Lucy Callister won her first Womens WQS event in 2017 the Krui Pro at Sumatra Indonesia. Picture: Tim Hain

Most of the surfers in the draw travelled to South Sumatra without their family, but the Callister’s came as a part of a family holiday.

“It was so good to have my family there; we came here early for a family holiday and the contest. It was the best holiday ever, going home with a win, and really special to have my Mum, Dad, Brother, and Sister there.”

Callister has travelled extensively surfing in Tahiti, South Africa, Indonesia, New Zealand, America, Mexico, El Salvador, Portugal and Spain.

Last year she returned to Sumatra for a promotional trip to the Mentawai’s joining a group of 10 girls for a boat trip.

“We got amazing waves and it was just so much fun. Surfed all day every day and at night we let off fireworks, drank Bintangs and danced our hearts out. There was no Wi-Fi or phone service out there either which made it even better. Boat trips are incredible. I was so lucky to get to go.”

Callister says women’s surfing has come a long way since the male dominated days with more girls surfing than ever.

“I don’t think it’s an intimidating space for women anymore, which is amazing. Equal pay for both men and women in the contests is also pretty unreal. I think the future will continue to see more and more women in the surf. It would be cool to not be always outnumbered by guys in the line-up!”

Now 22, Lucy is completing her final year at Bond University studying a two-year communications and public relations degree.

A proud member of the Burleigh Boardriders club who represented Burleigh at last year’s Australian Boardriders battle at Newcastle, Lucy dropped out of competition this year to finish University and is now focused on working in the surfing industry.

Amazingly her grandad Cecil Callister invented vegemite which inspires Lucy to use her academic degree to find new opportunities in the workforce.

Lucy talks candidly about her concerns for the future and how she has been coping with the shutdown and staying positive.

“I’m also really glad we can still get in the water and surf here on the Gold Coast. I think I’d feel a little lost if surfing was to get banned, like they’ve done in other countries. “

Although she is concerned with the economic crisis that will follow.

“I heard that quote ‘don’t let the cure be worse than the disease’ and it really stuck with me. I’m just trying to remain positive.”

Like all of us Lucy has had plenty of time to reflect on her life and values.

“Change your thoughts and you change your world,” she said.“ Taking each day as it comes and changing my negative thoughts into productive, positive ones.”

Joining a group of girls on a boat trip to the Mentawais last year, Lucy is in the middle with striped swimwear with Rip Curl logo on board. Photo supplied

Full Q&A interview with Lucy Callister by Andrew McKinnon

When, where, and who helped you start surfing and can you remember your first successful wave?

My dad taught me to surf in Noosa. I can’t remember my first wave. I would have been so young. My first duck dive was more memorable! I found learning to go under the waves much more challenging then riding them.

When did you join the Burleigh Boardriders and how old were you in your first club event?

My family moved to the Gold Coast in 2013 and we joined Burleigh Boardriders straight away. I would have been about 14.

What’s it like being in a club and how has that helped your surfing and adapting to the waves on the Point?

The Burleigh Boardriders are like my second family. It’s such a great community to be a part of. Burleigh can also be a tricky wave to surf, so I’m lucky I’ve had some good guidance over the years.

What’s the biggest you have surfed Burleigh and what was it like, getting out and negotiating the rocks?

Probably in one of the cyclones swells a couple of years ago. It was probably eight foot and it took me about 20 mins to paddle out at Talle Creek. I think I only got one wave. I was just so happy to make it out the back.

Who inspires you in the Club and why?

There’s been so many amazing surfers that have come out of Burleigh Boardriders. But at the moment, Liam O’Brien. He’s an amazing surfer, incredibly humble and so true to himself. He will be on the world tour in the very near future!

What’s been your best surf trip and why?

A. I went to the Mentawai’s on a boat trip with 10 other girls last year. We got amazing waves and it was just so much fun. Surfed all day every day and at night we let off fireworks, drank Bintangs and danced our hearts out. There was no Wi-Fi or phone service out there either which made it even better. Boat trips are incredible. I was so lucky to get to go.

Where have you travelled and surfed overseas.

A. Surfing has taken me to Tahiti, South Africa, Indonesia, New Zealand, America, Mexico, El Salvador, Portugal and Spain. They’ve all been incredible trips, but I actually really want to explore more of Australia now.

What is your Education background?

A. I’m at Bond University studying a Bachelor of Communications and majoring in public relations. I’ve only got one more semester left, very excited to be finished

soon!

Hitting the lip at Greenmount. Pciture: Jesse Little

How have you been coping with COVID19?

Besides the copious amount of time I’ve spent scrolling through Tik Tok and Instagram, I’ve made a list of all the things I want to achieve with this free time. I want to try and be as productive as possible and learn some new skills. I’m also really glad we can still get in the water and surf here on the Gold Coast.

I think I’d feel a little lost if surfing was to get banned, like they’ve done in other countries. I’ve also been calling my friends every day while going for long walks along the beach.

What are your goals in life?

To be honest I’m finding it hard to focus on my big goals right now, but my covid/isolation goals are learning Spanish, learn to cook new meals, clean my room and learn a new instrument.

Outside of surfing what are your other interests?

I’m a huge pilates enthusiast and luckily the studio I go to are taking online classes so I can keep practising from home!

Who are your favourite surfers and why both male and female?

Steph Gilmore- feminine style and pure class.

– Julian Wilson- I’ve had a crush on him since forever.

What are your views on women’s surfing, image and future?

There are so many more women out surfing nowadays! I don’t think it’s an intimidating space for women anymore, which is amazing. Women’s surfing has come a long way. Equal pay for both men and women in the

contests are also pretty unreal. I think the future will continue to see more and more women in the surf. It would be cool to not always be outnumbered by guys in the line-up!

Craziest or weirdest experience?

What’s happening in the world right now would have to be both the craziest and weirdest experience I’ve ever had. It’s really uncertain times. I just hope everyone is safe.

What boards do you ride? Size, design and brand.

I mix it up depending on the surf. I love playing on my twin fin on the points when it’s small. It’s got glassed in fins; it’s pink and just so much fun (it’s a Ben Webb, he’s a local shaper). Otherwise when there’s more swell I’ll surf a 5’6 or 5’8 pintail.

Sponsors?

Like many other surfers at the moment I just lost my sponsorship with Rip Curl due to the financial crisis. Professional surfing, like a lot of sports is going to face an uncertain future. Hopefully the surf brands can hang in

there!

What are your biggest concern for the future and what can you do to make it better?

This whole economic crisis has been freaking me out lately, although there’s not much any of us can do to make it better. I heard that quote ‘don’t let the cure be worse than the disease’ and it really stuck with me. I’ve definitely gone down a few rabbit holes lately. Probably best not to dig too deep into conspiracies. I think everyone’s really anxious about both the virus and economic crisis at the moment. I’m just trying to remain positive!

Quotes that inspire you?

“Change your thoughts and you change your world”

This has resonated with me lately. Taking each day as it comes and changing my negative thoughts into productive, positive ones.