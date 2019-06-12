Big season on the Tweed greens

Some of the best lawn bowls players in the country will be at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club next month, contesting the Tweed Open Prestige Singles.

Some of the best lawn bowls players in the country will be at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club next month, contesting the Tweed Open Prestige Singles. Scott Powick

NOMINATIONS are open for one of the biggest bowls competitions on the Tweed.

The competition will be played form July 14-17.

Entries are still open for those who wish to be a part of this year's tournament.

This event will be the start of a huge few weeks for the club.

Other competitions which will be played over the coming months include the Junior Golden Nugget for under 18 boys and girls to be played on the first weekend in August.

At the end of August the Tweed club will host the Australian Indoor Singles Championships will be played on the Indoor complex over four days from August 26-29 in both men's and women's.