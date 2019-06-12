Menu
Login
Some of the best lawn bowls players in the country will be at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club next month, contesting the Tweed Open Prestige Singles.
Some of the best lawn bowls players in the country will be at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club next month, contesting the Tweed Open Prestige Singles. Scott Powick
Bowls

Big season on the Tweed greens

Michael Doyle
by
12th Jun 2019 9:30 AM

NOMINATIONS are open for one of the biggest bowls competitions on the Tweed.

Some of the best lawn bowls players in the country will be at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club next month, contesting the Tweed Open Prestige Singles.

The competition will be played form July 14-17.

Entries are still open for those who wish to be a part of this year's tournament.

This event will be the start of a huge few weeks for the club.

Other competitions which will be played over the coming months include the Junior Golden Nugget for under 18 boys and girls to be played on the first weekend in August.

At the end of August the Tweed club will host the Australian Indoor Singles Championships will be played on the Indoor complex over four days from August 26-29 in both men's and women's.

bowls tweed bowls tweed heads bowls club
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Councillor receives Order of Australia Medal

    Councillor receives Order of Australia Medal

    Council News The former mayor was recognised in the Queens' Birthday Honours List.

    • 12th Jun 2019 9:47 AM
    Whale season is upon us

    Whale season is upon us

    Environment Majestic animals are making their trek north

    Husk throws open its doors

    Husk throws open its doors

    News Husk are offering distillery tours

    Next step for hospital could be finished within weeks

    Next step for hospital could be finished within weeks

    News Tweed MP said government was on track to deliver hospital by 2022