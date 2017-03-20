Big upsets shake up Longboard Open

YOUNG STAR: Hawaiian teen Mason Schremmer won two titles at the Australian Longboard Surfing Open in Kingscliff on Sunday.

Surfing: Banora Point surfer Ian Pearson created a major upset in the 2017 Australian Longboard Surfing Open at Kingscliff on Sunday with a big win over local legend Ray Gleave.

Pearson won the over-50s in a tight final, with Tweed Coaster Tony Rae in second and Gleave in third.

"It's tough in the same division as a legend like Ray Gleave. To beat him here is just amazing,” Pearson said.

David Lima created another upset in the eight foot division, ending Kingscliff surfer Dean Bevan's claims for a third title in a row.

Bevan finished second but bounced back to win the over-40s division over New Zealand's Dan Coskery.

Victorian Liam Griggs-Kenelly claimed Nine Foot Amateur and Loggers' titles, to go with a Noserider third placing.

"Turbo (Bevan) said before the heat that by the final (of the nines) you'll dial it in, you'll know where to sit and he was right,” Griggs-Kenelly said.

Hawaiian surfer Mason Schremmer secured the Nine Foot Women's title and under-18s title, with sisters Lola and Scarlet in second and third respectively.

Noosa's Nick Brewer won the boys' under-18s division and Paul Diver took the Retro, Steve Morley the SUP 10ft and Neville Smith won the 70s.

More than 160 surfers competed in the competition and event director Sean McKeown said while the professional contest brought in world champions Tory Gilkerson of the US and men's champion Phil Rajzman, they were just the tip of the iceberg.

"We have been targeting international competitors but we have all sorts of people who also come to surf in the amateurs,” McKeown said.

"We've had surfers from Brazil, Spain, New Zealand, Japan, the US, Hawaii, they are coming here to experience good waves.”