50% off Dyson?! Aussie retailer announces huge flash sale

Big W has surprised its customers again with a massive flash sale.

The Aussie retailer has slashed prices by as much as 50 per cent off major brands including Dyson and Sony.

The quick four day sale, which starts today, will see prices drop across various departments including electrics, cosmetics, confectionary and clothes.

It's previous 50 per cent off sale was just two weeks ago and saw customers rushing to get their hands on the latest deals.

Big W is slashing up to 50 per cent of major brands including this Dyson V6, now selling for $299 (it was $399).

The Dyson V6 Animal has been slashed by $180.

If you missed out on the May sale - here's your chance to redeem yourself, especially if you've always wanted a Dyson.

The V6 Cord-free Handstick is now selling for $299, with a saving of $150.

The Dyson Ball Multi Floor will set you back $399, from $499 and the Dyson V6 Animal Original handstick is now going for $349, saving you $180.

… and the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Vacuum Cleaner is now retailing for $399, after $100 off.

There’s 40 per cent of Bonds’ underwear and socks.

There will be 20 per cent of selected Sony televisions with a savings of up to $350.

Tefal is also half price along with cosmetic brands Rimmel, Max Factor and Nude by Nature.

Bonds men's, women's and kids' underwear and socks are now slashed to 40 per cent off.

If you're feeling a bit sweet, then get your hands on selected Lindt, Cadbury and Mars, which will be half price.

The sale is on now until June 19.