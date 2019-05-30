Menu
The event is one of the more keenly watched sales campaigns of the year. Picture: Jeff Camden
Big W toy sale is coming

by James Hall
30th May 2019 2:30 PM

Savvy parents across Australia are getting their pens ready ahead of a possible release of the Big W toy sale catalogue soon

The event is one of the more keenly watched sales campaigns of the year, with shoppers online speculating about a possible release of details soon.

 

It’s like Christmas for the little ones. Picture: Andrew Henshaw
It’s like Christmas for the little ones. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

 

Last year, crowds flooded into 35 Big W stores on the stroke of midnight to take advantage of the huge discounts on some of the most popular toys.

Those items included LOL Pets, the Hot Wheels 50th anniversary vehicle, Jurassic World sound dinosaurs, Pomsies Pom Pom Pets, and the new Barbie dream house.

People looking for a bargain, or hoping to get in early with their Christmas shopping, were able to pick from some 450 toys under $20.

But this year's collection has been hidden under a shroud of secrecy ahead of the glossy catalogue's grand reveal, likely due in the next few weeks.

 

"Savvy Aussie families know they can get their favourite brands at incredible prices at Toy Mania this year and every year," Big W commercial general manager Teresa Rendo said last year.

"It's also a fantastic opportunity for families to start planning and budgeting for Christmas with our buy now or extended lay-by offer."

The annual sale also included bargains on gaming consoles such as Xbox One S and Nintendo Switch, while film fans could find toys based on movies such as Jurassic World, Incredibles 2 and The Avengers.

Continue the conversation on Twitter @James_P_Hall or james.hall1@news.com.au

