Big Wave surfer back on the boards

Big Wave Champion Ross Clarke-Jones takes on a massive wave at Nazare, Portugal that he refers to as a majestic beast that demands respect. Picture: Jean-Marc Favre

Endearing Big Wave legend Ross Clarke-Jones is showing no signs of slowing down.

He has been charging big waves since growing up at Terrigal Haven on the Central Coast with his oldest brother Stephen.

The former World Tour surfer has taken on the challenge of riding the biggest waves since retiring from the tour in the 1990s.

If anything, RCJ is going harder than ever and despite many beatings and life-threatening wipe-outs, he is aiming for the ultimate big wave challenge at Nazare, Portugal.

“I have no intentions of slowing down,” he said.

“Being in my 50s, I feel like I have more passion and energy than kids half my age.

“I’m enjoying my surfing and my life more than ever.”

However, his latest recovery from injury is not surf related but after a stunt that went badly wrong on the Australian Survivor TV show.

“I was swinging on a rope Tarzan style and it snapped halfway between platforms and I took all my weight crashing down on my ankle,” Clarke-Jones said.

He’s been out of the water since May and undergoing intense rehabilitation therapy at Keiser Training.

“I need a good strong ankle, foot and leg on the board as my right foot is my steering wheel,” he said.

RCJ is a former Eddie Aikau Big Wave champion who became the first non-Hawaiian to win Hawaii’s most prestigious big wave event at Waimea Bay in 2001 and was runner-up in 2004

As a young and wild 16-year-old, Ross gained notoriety on the Gold Coast with Quiksilver teammates Rabbit Bartholomew, Gary Elkerton and James Jennings during early 1980s.

He featured prominently in a movie known as Mad Wax, a play on words of Mad Max and which is regarded as a cult surf flick of its genre.

Clarke-Jones enrolled at Palm Beach Currumbin High to keep his father happy in order to live on the Gold Coast.

Arriving at school on a motorbike, he only lasted the day before turning into a full-time professional surfer.

He has won numerous big wave awards and has been nominated as one of the best, but last year’s brush with the elements almost proved fatal at Nazare – the world’s biggest wave.

Clarke-Jones was caught badly on the inside and was tossed around like a rag doll as the waves continued to pound him headfirst into the rocks.

Fortunately, his airlift vest was incorrectly fitted and wound up over his head but helped protect him from a fateful tragedy.

“It’s funny, during the ordeal I actually flashed back to my childhood with my brother in Terrigal Haven. We used to hide behind the rocks getting smashed as the waves broke over us,” he said.

Like a madman he scaled and scratched his way back up the 100ft cliff face to avoid certain tragedy.

“Being thrown around against the rocks was minor compared to scaling the sheer and slippery cliff face to safety.”

According to the locals, he is the first to scale the Nazare cliff line in such a life-threatening manner.

“No two waves are ever the same, and when you’re talking about 80–130ft waves like those in Nazare, you can’t ever afford to drop your guard. I learnt that the hard way,” he said.

“I’ll be the first to admit that day I was complacent, and I very nearly paid the ultimate price. It taught me a big lesson.”

Clarke-Jones is now preparing for the World Teams event at Nazare with his tow partner Mick Corbett – a big wave surfer from Western Australia.

“My main motivation is getting back out there and getting the froth on,” he said.

Don’t miss the sports extreme movie Magnetic featuring Ross Clarke-Jones in action at Nazare, at HOTA (Home of the Arts) this Friday at 6.30pm.

Tickets are $20.