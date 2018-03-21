Big wave surfer Dean 'Dingo' Morrison to make boxing debut

Big wave surfer Dean 'Dingo' Morrison training in Kingscliff with the world rated Moloney twins in preparation for his first fight this weekend.

DEAN 'Dingo' Morrison will step into the boxing ring for his first fight this Saturday night, marking yet another chapter in the Coolie kids' inimitable sporting career.

The ex Quiksilver Pro champion and revered big wave surfer will appear at 'Boxing Mania', a huge fight night at the Seagulls Club in West Tweed.

Former boxing star Mike Katsidis training up Coolie kid and big wave surf star Dean 'Dingo' Morrison. Morrison will appear in his first fight this Saturday night at 'Boxing Mania' in Tweed Heads. Glenn Hampson

Morrison, 37, was scheduled to appear at the King of the Coast Challenge last December, but the bout fell through.

Training at the Kingscliff Boxing Stables ahead of his Saturday fight, Morrison said boxing, in many ways, is not all that dissimilar to surfing big waves.

"There's nowhere to hide and you are all by yourself,” he said.

"There are a lot of parallels. I'm used to having a crowd. I'll be nervous but I'm kind of used to that environment.”

"You need balance and to remain centred in both disciplines. I've surfed my whole life but I'm just learning the basics in my boxing.

"But from there, you get the basics down and evolve your own style.”

Morrison, a surfing stud in his own right, whose big wave mastery has earned him the respect of his peers, said he is now enjoying a different kind of challenge.

Former winner and local Dean Morrison with his son Ikaika at the 2018 Quiksilver Pro at Snapper Rocks. Glenn Hampson

"It's all learning and applying yourself to a new skill. It's great having something to train for and a new thing to learn,” he said.

"I think I'm drawn into the science of the sport. It's a lot more than standing there and copping punches in the head. It's the angles, the ability to hit and not get hit.”

But if you want to see 'Dingo' in the ring, make sure you get down to Boxing Mania - it could be a one-time only deal.

"I'll box forever, but I don't think I'll have too many fights. It's something I like to do to keep fit and I'm certainly enjoying the journey.”

BOXING MANIA DETAILS:

When: Saturday, March 24, from 6pm

Where: Seagulls Club, West Tweed

Tickets: From $50, www.ticketmart.com.au or call 0456 879 258