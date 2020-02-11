BIG WET: Two Tweed flood rescues in 160 SES call-outs

Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade were called to help Tweed Heads SES fill sandbags, deliver sandbags and pump out people's yards. They are pictured here using three pumps to help a Chinderah house which was flooding. Photo: Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade

Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade were called to help Tweed Heads SES fill sandbags, deliver sandbags and pump out people's yards. They are pictured here using three pumps to help a Chinderah house which was flooding. Photo: Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade

TWEED emergency services rescued two people trapped in their cars after attempting to drive through flooded causeways at the weekend.

A Californian woman was rescued by Tweed police and Tweed SES volunteers after her car was washed into a creek at Tyagarah.

A Tweed police spokesman said on Friday the 29-year-old woman drove into a flooded causeway at Grays Ln and became trapped in her car.

On Sunday a 60-year-old man attempted to drive through flood water at Wooyung Rd, Wooyung in his Ford Territory despite warnings not to and also needed rescuing.

Tweed Heads SES unit commander Kristine McDonald said of about 160 callouts across the weekend, 53 were related to flooding.

Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade were called to help Tweed Heads SES fill sandbags, deliver sandbags and pump out people's yards. They were called to Tweed Heads, Banora Point, Chinderah and Pottsville areas to help. Photo: Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade

With the help of Balline, Lismore and Casino SES coupled with Cudgen Rural Fire Brigde and Fire and Rescue NSW Banora Point Fire, the emergency workers tackled roof collapses, flood pumping, fallen trees and sandbagging.

Ms McDonald said local SES members had been busy since last Wednesday and expected callouts due to the weather to continue throughout the week.

She said she was impressed after a call-out on social media about the number of spontaneous volunteers from the public who came and helped fill sandbags.

Fire and Rescue NSW Banora Point Fire Station deputy captain Jamie Bowe and his crew responded to a plea for help on Saturday night.

NSW SES Tweed Heads made a request for help on a sand bagging operation to keep up with the community demand.

On Saturday Banora Point firefighters responded to assist NSW SES Tweed Heads with sandbagging operations. Banora Point received over 200ml of rain on Saturday. Photo: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 514 Banora Point

Mr Bowe said his team of four spent four hours shovelling sand into bags and loading them into the back of resident's cars.

"The inter-agency team work was outstanding," Mr Bowe said.

"Everyone's spirits were high even though we were drenched and cold and doing hard labour.

"The crew I was with on Saturday night were mostly young… it was great to see them stepping up.

"They were very engaged in the community effort and determined to put in good work."