Big win for the people

WIN FOR PEOPLE: NSW State Health Minister Brad Hazzard, Tweed MP Geoff Provest, Cr Chris Cherry and ambulance officers inspect the site of the new Pottsville ambulance station. Scott Powick

THE Pottsville community has welcomed the announcement of a new $5.9million ambulance station for the coastal village.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced last week the station would be located at 1128 Pottsville Ave - close to Coronation Drive - and was chosen for its ease of access to the Coast and the Pacific Highway.

Pottsville Community Association president Penny Hockings said the community had been waiting for the station for a long time.

"Pottsville has the largest ageing population in our community, so to have a service that's a lot closer will provide peace of mind for families,” she said.

Ms Hockings said she knew all too well the problems of slow response times after having to wait half an hour for an ambulance three years ago.

"I think it's a fantastic announcement and something to look forward to, it's a win for the community, it really is. It's great to see the hard work and perseverance has paid off.”

Scott Squires, a local resident and emergency medicine doctor at the Tweed Hospital, said it was a significant win.

"Having this new facility will enable the paramedics to provide the very best medical care to residents.”