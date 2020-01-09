Menu
BIG W is offering its customers up to 80 per cent off a huge selection of products, including Breville, Lego, Disney and Apple.
Lifestyle

Big W announces mega clearance sale

by Shireen Khalil
9th Jan 2020 11:42 AM

If you have been meaning to discover what all the hype is about slow cookers, now is your chance with the Breville The Fast Slow Cooker now down to $149 - a $50 saving. It's got multi-function cooking with a 6 litre removable bowl.

TECH

The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm aluminium gold pink sand sport band is now down to $449 from $569.

Customers will also save $60 on Logitech's Crayon for iPad 6th Generation, which is now down to $69.

Those in need of a blender, the Nutri Ninja FreshVac blender is down to $149 from $299.

Breville The Fast Slow Cooker now down to $149.
John Deere Gator 3 Ways to Play walker will set you back $129 – a $60 saving.
KIDS

Behold the ever-popular ottoman which has been known to cause a frenzy among parents in the past. The Kodu upholstered elephant and unicorn ottomans are on sale for $35, saving customers $14.

For those kids obsessed with LEGO - the Disney Princess Rapunzel's petite tower is down to $7 from $15, while the Marvel Ultimate Heroes Collection is down to $27.50 from $55.

Circuit boys' lace-up sport shoes in black are down to $8 from $15, and the

John Deere Gator 3 ways to play walker will save customers $60, down to $129.

 

The Kodu upholstered unicorn ottoman is now on sale for $35 – a $14 discount.
And so is the elephant ottoman.
BEAUTY

Beauty fans are also in for a treat, with selected brands half price.

Olay is offering a $24 saving on its Eyes regenerist luminous eye cream which is now down to $24, while L'Oreal has an $8 saving on its popular Paris colour riche magique lip liner, down to $7.97. The French brand is also offering $10 off its infallible lip paint matte - nude-ist, which is $9.97 after the discount.

If you're in need of a brush collection, Manicare has its Face Expert three-pack on sale for $14.50.

 

Manicare Face Expert three-pack on sale for $14.50.
HOME AND APPLIANCES

Although we're in summer, it will be winter before you know it, so best be prepared with a heater while there's huge savings. You can save $49 on the Goldair 1000W panel heater two-pack, now down to $30.

If you need to decorate your sofa or bed with pillows, the House & Home imitation chunky knit cushion in blush is now down to $6 from $9.

 

Goldair 1000W panel heater two-pack, now down to $30 – a $49 saving.
For the kids bedroom, the Kodu kids three-drawer cabinet has a $20 saving, now down to $49, while those who want to decorate their outdoor garden, the House & Home rattan statement chair in natural colour will set you back $69 - a $30 discount.

 

 

 

L’Oreal’s Infallible lip paint matte is $9.97, saving customers $10.
big w clearance sale

