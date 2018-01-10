Big year ahead for surfers

TOP JOB: Last time Taj won at Burleigh Point was back in 1997 taking out the Brothers Neilsen Pro Junior.

THE 2018 Gold Coast Surf Calendar is packed to the rafters. Kicking off on a wave of nostalgia with last weekend's 21st annual Burleigh Boardriders Single Fin event won by former World Tour pro Taj Burrow.

Famously known as the White Hornet from the West, Yallingup, last time Taj won at Burleigh was way back in his pro junior career taking out the Bros Neilsen Pro Junior.

Despite the smallest waves yet for the highly popular retro event, Taj managed to outscore former World Tour Pro and Gold Coaster Mitch Crews in second.

Margaret River's Felicity Palmateer, now a member of the Burleigh Boardriders, made it a WA double by winning the open women's while local Burleigh junior star Maddy Jobs took out the juniors.

Next up is the Flight Centre 1000 WQS Burleigh Pro held over the Australia Day weekend from January 25-28.

Following in the wake of the single fin event, Burleigh Point will once again play host to the Flight Centre Burleigh Pro Surf Festival, a rated 1,000 WQS (World Qualifying Series) event held over the Australia Day weekend.

It's the first WQS competition for the Gold Coast's professional men and women.

It's the only QS event in Queensland for those looking to gain points and experience towards the dream of cracking the World Surf League World Tour.

It is host organisation, Surfing Queensland's first pro event of the year and guaranteed to attract a number of promising Gold Coast and Australian professional surfers plus a smattering of internationals to spice up the action.

Apart from the surfing action, Surfing Queensland will provide entertainment on Burleigh Headland.

Hospitality tickets can be purchased each day for prime viewing in a completely catered marquee. Click on www.surfing queensland.com.au/events

Palm Beach Boardriders annual Eager Beaver

THE Palm Beach boardriders are hosting their fifth annual Eager Beaver contest on Sunday, February 4 at 25th Ave, Palm Beach.

Dedicated to former much loved and respected member, Nathan "Beaver” Jagar. The Eager Beaver is a charity event, raising awareness and funds for mental illness.

To enter go to eagerbeaver.surf. Palmy are celebrating their 50th this year in June at Currumbin RSL.

Kirra Teams event

THE 34th annual Kirra Teams hosted by Kirra Surfriders Club, invites 40 clubs to compete over a three-day Teams competition from March 2-4 at Kirra Point or Duranbah depending on the surf. There will be eight-man teams comprising of six opens and two juniors. For more information contact the KSC at www.kirrasurfriders.com.au

Quiksilver & Roxy Pro

THE Quiksilver and Roxy Pro at Snapper Rocks from March 11-22 is the World Surf League's World Tour Opener for 2018. It's the only World Tour event on the Gold Coast and as such is the Coast's premier surfing tournament for the best men's and women's professional surfers in the world.

Other events to diarise include the QCC MP Classic on May 12-13; QCC Alley Classic June 16-17 and Occy's Groms from June 30 to July 5.

If you have a surfing event, cause or concern feel free to email me at andrew@andymac.net.au.