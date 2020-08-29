BIGGEST EVER SEARCH: 1km line scours Brooms Head campground

An overhead view of a briefing before a huge line search of the Lake Arragan campground near Brooms Head

MORE THAN 60 people, including members of the local community took part in an extensive line search of the Lake Arragan campgrounds and surrounds yesterday as the search for a missing woman enters its fifth day.

On a video released by Coffs Clarence police yesterday from the briefing, a member of police rescue unit describes the search as one of the biggest single searches he's ever run, with the line stretched over a one kilometre line.

Speaking from the Brooms Head campground this morning, Grafton Police station officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid said that despite the efforts, nothing had been turned up.

"We finished with the comprehensive search just to rule out the campground," she said.

"We covered a lot of ground with everyone and we're fairly confident of the search in that area.

The search for missing 73-year-old woman Anne-Marie Jeffery has entered its third day in the Lake Arragan area near Brooms Head.

"Time is still working against us … and today we'll continue to search a few pockets that we need to double check on and being 100 per cent.

"We'll make an assessment on whether we continue this afternoon."

Police rescue was joined by SES volunteers and the Westpac rescue helicopter in the second day of a search for a missing 73-year-old woman from Lake Arragan campgrounds. Photos: Adam Hourigan

The five-day search was sparked after the Coffs Harbour woman Anne-Marie Jeffery was last seen walking to the toilet block 100m from her campsite on Tuesday.

Her husband raised the alarm and emergency services including SES, RFS, National Parks and Wildlife, the rescue helicopter and Police Command have scoured the area up to five kilometres away in the search.

The search has gained Australia-wide attention with the Australian Missing Persons Register Facebook page asking for help.

Ms Jeffery is described as being of caucasian appearance, with a slim build and grey hair. She was wearing a red and pink top, woollen leggings, red shoes, and a beanie.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen a woman matching this description in the area since 9am Tuesday.

They are especially asking if anyone saw her walking along the roads in the surrounding area since that time, to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.