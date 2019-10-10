Bike and truck crash leaves one dead in South Murwillumbah
A REPORT is being prepared for the state's coroner after a fatal crash in South Murwillumbah on Wednesday morning.
A male rider passed away after his motorcycle and a removalist truck collided according to police.
The rider died at the scene.
The truck driver was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.
Officers from Tweed-Byron Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances
surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to come forward.