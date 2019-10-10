Bike and truck crash leaves one dead in South Murwillumbah

A REPORT is being prepared for the state's coroner after a fatal crash in South Murwillumbah on Wednesday morning.

A male rider passed away after his motorcycle and a removalist truck collided according to police.

The rider died at the scene.

The truck driver was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Officers from Tweed-Byron Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances

surrounding the crash.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to come forward.