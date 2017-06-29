Bikies and body bags: The wannabe thug life of Ace Hall

ACE Hall, the Gold Coast man shot and dumped outside a Gold Coast hospital, was a "wannabe" gangster who treasured connections with a deadly motorcycle gang.

Hall relished tattoos, bikes and good looking young women, but a year ago he was clearly trying to hide from something or someone he feared.

Hall, 31, was shot in the torso and driven 4km before being left outside the Tweed Heads Hospital last Saturday afternoon.

Police believe that after Hall was shot and suffered serious wounds to his stomach, a woman believed to be a current female friend drove him and left him at about 4.30pm.

Doctors gave Hall immediate treatment, but he died soon afterwards.

Police have denied reports that Hall was a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Ace Hall, the heavily-tattooed man shot dead in a Tweed Heads industrial area. Picture: Facebook.

But at least three of his Facebook pages are littered with friends who are Mongols Outlaw Motorcycle Club members or associates.

He affected the "gangster" look with tattoos, big gold chains and bikie gang loyalty posts.

Hall has posted the Mongols' motto "mffm" which stands for Mongols Forever, Forever Mongols" and is connected with club chapters in the US, Europe and southeast Asia.

US authorities consider the Mongols to be "the most violent and dangerous biker gang in the USA" engaged in "torture, murder, drugs, guns, explosives".

The heavily-tattooed Ace Hall was shot in the stomach.

Chapters of the club have set up in Australia since 2012.

Last year Ace Hall was boasting on Facebook about getting "more ink" to join his fresh facial tattoos, of "Respect" and "Loyalty" on either cheek.

He added another tattoo on his back which spelled out "mayhem",

Hall is the father of four children, with at least one born to Gold Coast woman Tamika Butler.

Ace Hall was known to police.

It is unclear whether Hall had several girlfriends at once and whether Ms Butler has since severed connections with him.

In April 2016 she declared that "Ace Hall I'm his girl and every rat chick boot off and stay back love you ace".

Ms Butler is also a lover of tattooed, with a rose inked on her left shoulder and a necklace tattoo with the words "with God all things are possible".

There is no suggestion that Ms Butler has any connection with Mr Hall's death.

Ace Hall Supplied

Tweed Heads Local Area Commander Detective Inspector Wayne Starling said while Hall was known to police, they did not believe the incident was a bikie-related attack.

"At this stage there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest this is a retaliation by any bikie group," he said.

He also dismissed reports that the shooting was fallout from a brawl between rival gangs outside the Seagulls Leagues Club at Tweed heads on State of Origin night a week ago.

Strike force Varnell has been established to investigate the murder.