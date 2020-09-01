Virus bikie’s flight: 84 passengers now in quarantine

Notorious bikie Shane Bowden has been taken to hospital amid allegations he lied on his border declaration pass while infected with coronavirus.

A "complete and thorough" criminal investigation is under way into notorious bikie Shane Bowden's entry into Queensland while infected with coronavirus, with police alleging he lied on his border declaration pass.

And all 84 passengers from Bowden's flight have now been rounded up and placed into quarantine as contact tracers work to track their movements since their arrival into the state.

The Courier-Mail can also reveal Bowden has since been removed from a quarantine hotel on the Gold Coast and taken to hospital by ambulance.

It is understood a gunshot wound to his leg has become badly infected.

Shane Bowden is transferred from the Voco Hotel at Surfers Paradise to Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: Glenn Hampson

The former patched Finks and Mongols bikie gang member was placed in quarantine at the Voco Hotel in Surfers Paradise after flying into Brisbane from Melbourne on Monday, allegedly carrying COVID-19.

Paramedics were called to the Voco early on Tuesday afternoon to transport Bowden to hospital.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said a 48-year-old man arrived into Queensland from Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport yesterday and was immediately placed into hotel quarantine.

Mr Gollschewski said it was only after taking the man to a Gold Coast quarantine hotel that his identity was discovered as someone "known to police".

"Our initial investigations have indicated to us that this person is COVID positive and was COVID positive whilst in Victoria," he said.

Mongol bikie Shane Bowden. Picture: Supplied

"And it would appear (he) has provided untrue information in relation to the border declaration pass.

"A criminal investigation is now under way for serious offences as well as failing to properly declare when entering Queensland.

"I'm not going to go into the details of the actual potential offences at this stage, other than to say this is going to be completely and thoroughly investigated by Queensland authorities in collaboration with our Victorian counterparts."

Mr Gollschewski would not disclose the man's identity, but The Courier-Mail confirmed it is notorious bikie Shane Bowden - once part of the Finks "terror team" and responsible for shooting Christopher Wayne Hudson during the Gold Coast's ballroom blitz brawl.

Christopher Wayne Hudson, who is now serving a prison sentence for murder.

"This male person is well known to us but obviously is currently in quarantine (and) has not been charged with any offences at this stage," Mr Gollschewski said.

"We are working with Queensland Health because obviously this person travelled on a plane with some 84 persons. All have also been placed into quarantine at this stage.

"Our system will now go through the process of further contact tracing and making sure that all those persons are looked after firstly - but also tested for COVID to make sure that no one else has caught that disease."

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski speaks during a press conference. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Mr Gollschewski said he was pleased police had identified the man and ensured his contact with the public did not go beyond those on the flight.

"Clearly this is a significant risk, people doing this sort of thing," he said.

"There are serious consequences for that. The offences that we are investigating are not just simply the false declaration as I said - they are also criminal offences under the criminal code.

"So we are taking this extremely seriously."

