Bikies' show of force keeps police on high alert

POLICE in northern NSW are on high alert for trouble between rival gangs after a major gathering of Queensland bikies earlier this week.

About 30 bikies, some of them Nomads dressed in club colours, were moved on by police while walking through Byron Bay in a show of force.

The incident this week came after a fight between rival gang members at a football club in June prompted a series of police raids in northern NSW in July that Tweed Byron Local Area Command Detective Superintendent Wayne Starling says are far from over.

"If they do come into our area, we'll turn them over every time," Det Supt Starling said. "Where appropriate, we'll take legal action against them."

Organised Crime Gangs Group Detective Inspector Bruno Asnicar said legislation in Queensland forced many Gold Coast-based bikies south to engage in much of their high-visibility gang activity.

"Our legislation in Queensland with consorting laws and stuff ... they don't pop up in Queensland because they know we're going to prosecute them," he said.

"The only way they get to wear their colours is to go over the border."

Rather than a tussle for territory, Det Insp Asnicar said he thought recent displays were merely an act of "solidarity" between gang members. But he said the activity was something to be discouraged.

"It's a club ... it's an ego thing, a solidarity thing," he said. "They like to show that they're in a big group but that's what we're trying to discourage in Queensland and it's going pretty well."