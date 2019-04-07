Bilambil are showing plenty of character

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Bilambil Jets have a big test against Burleigh in Round 4 of the Gold Coast A Grade competition.

After having a bye in Round 1, the Jets have secured one win and one loss so far this season.

Bilambil went down to Ormeau last week, but it was a performance which coach Kevin Campion said he took a lot of positives from.

"We knew Ormeau would come out strong and it probably hit us harder than we through,” Campion said.

"But we fought back to be level - it fell away in the last 15 minutes but the team showed some character that is for sure.”

This week the Jets are away to Burleigh, with the coach wanting his side to control the football.

Burleigh are a quality side - we just have to make sure we are not making to many mistakes,” he said.

”Completing our sets will give us the best chance of competing.”

Kick-off for the game will be at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

In the other Round 4 games this week, Tugan are at home and looking to find some form agaisnt Currumbin, while Ormeau is at home to Southport.