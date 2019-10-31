Bilambil property offers buyers rural lifestyle minutes from city

GREEN LIVING: This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 255 Beltana Dr, Bilambil is home to more than 30 fruit trees, beehives, a vegetable patch and a chicken coop.

A PERMACULTURE-inspired Bilambil property with a spring-fed dam and just minutes from the city has hit the market.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 255 Beltana Dr, is set on 2.25 acres and is home to more than 30 fruit trees, beehives, a vegetable patch and a chicken coop.

Ray White Coolangatta’s Jason Monk said the pavilion-style home would suit those seeking a rural lifestyle close to the city.

Mr Monk said the previous owners had beehives and produced honey from one of their onsite shipping containers.

He said they planted fruit trees among natives to produce a fragrant blend of honey.

“The shed has a split-system airconditioner and power which they used as a mini factory to produce their honey,” Mr Monk said.

“There’s also a spring-fed dam where you’ve got a natural, endless supply of water for the trees and garden.

“It’s almost self-sufficient within its compound.”

Mr Monk said the main home had a pavilion entertainment area which extended to a sun-drenched pool.

He said there was a wraparound deck from the living area which provided wide-stretching water views of Duroby Creek and Terranora Inlet.

There is also a council-approved three-bedroom, one-bathroom detached studio which Mr Monk said could be used for extra income.

He said the property, which has a price guide of $1,030,000, could be in the next buying hotspot.

“Bilambil has this coastal-rural fusion going on, right on the fringe of urban life,” he said.

“You could be as far away as a rural lifestyle, but it’s only 15 minutes’ drive to Gold Coast Airport, Coolangatta beaches and Tweed Heads.”