24°
News

Bill Shorten blames red-tape for delaying help

Aisling Brennan
| 13th Apr 2017 4:08 PM
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten consoles Southern Cross Organic Butchery owner Alf Smith who will struggle to re-open his business.
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten consoles Southern Cross Organic Butchery owner Alf Smith who will struggle to re-open his business. Aisling Brennan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

OPPOSITION leader Bill Shorten blamed government red-tape for delaying the delivery of much-needed financial assistance to victims of the flood, which devastated much of the Tweed.

The Labor leader's visit to Murwillumbah today coincided with the Federal Government's announcement to upgrade the disaster relief package to a Category C level for parts of the Tweed, two weeks after record floods hit the region.

Mr Shorten said the level of "red tape warfare” had left an impact on the region.

"What small business and farmers need is not a loan, they just need a bit of a cash injection,” Mr Shorten said, standing beside Richmond MP Justine Elliot outside Murwillumbah Services Club.

"These grants won't compensate them for loss of crops, for fence damage, for ripping up the carpets and all the work that needs to be done. What it does do is just stop people tipping over the wrong way.

"What we need to do is not use red tape holding up people's applications. It's been a number of days since the floods, the government should have just ticked the box to say the grants are available, it's happened every other time.”

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten walks towards Southern Murwillumbah alongside Tweed Shire General Manager Troy Green, Mayor Katie Milne and Richmond MP Justine Elliot.
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten walks towards Southern Murwillumbah alongside Tweed Shire General Manager Troy Green, Mayor Katie Milne and Richmond MP Justine Elliot. Aisling Brennan

Mr Shorten said it was important for the rest of the country to remain aware of the lasting impact the floods have caused.

"We need to be looking out for each other,” he said.

"If you've three or four kids, if someone's not working, if someone's got an illness, this is not business as usual.

"We need to encourage tourism. For 51 weeks of the year, it's paradise so we need to keep encouraging people who were planning their trips to keep doing that because this is an incredible part of Australia.”

Walking through South Murwillumbah, Mr Shorten visited the Australian Post office, uniform shop and organic butchers on Prospero St, speaking with business owners whose properties had been inundated with floodwater on March 30.

Post Master Rod Butterworth shows Opposition Leader Bill Shorten how high the water rose in his Prospero St post office in South Murwillumbah.
Post Master Rod Butterworth shows Opposition Leader Bill Shorten how high the water rose in his Prospero St post office in South Murwillumbah. Aisling Brennan

Post Master Rod Butterworth showed Mr Shorten where the water rose inside his shop and said while most of his equipment was functioning, his insurance company hadn't allowed him to start operating yet.

"We're out of business until we can get it assessed,” Mr Butterworth said.

"I've got the whole incident on CCTV which will go to the insurance companies.”

Speaking with the owners of Southern Cross Organic Butchers, Mr Shorten heard from Alf Smith who said he was struggling to re-open his business.

"This has been a butcher shop for over 100 years, always has been, but looking at it now, this will be its last days,” an emotional Mr Smith said.

"We can't open without an insurance company coming through, we didn't have flood cover.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bill shorten cyclone debbie cyclone debbie government assistance justine elliot murwillumbah south murwillimbah floods tweed flood tweed flood 2017

Nominate your flood hero

Nominate your flood hero

Commemorative book to raise funds for victims

Bill Shorten blames red-tape for delaying help

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten consoles Southern Cross Organic Butchery owner Alf Smith who will struggle to re-open his business.

Opposition leader visits flood victims in Murwillumbah

Police investigate ATM theft on North Coast

Police believe a white 2005 VZ Holden Commodore may be involved

Use Easter to reconnect, says flood recovery coordinator

STEPPING UP: Disaster recovery coordinator Euan Ferguson outside the disaster recovery centre.

Take time to check on your neighbours.

Local Partners

Use Easter to reconnect, says flood recovery coordinator

FLOOD recovery centres are closed on Good Friday and the coordinator behind efforts to get the Tweed on track says people should use the occasion to reconnect.

Hope dawning as sun shines through at Salt

BRAND NEW DAY: Sunrise over Salt Beach on the Tweed Coast.

Behind the Lens with Ryan Fowler

Bluesfest: Seven of the best

SHOW STOPPER : Singer Beth Hart is set to once again steal the stage as she performs several exclusive shows at Bluesfest 2017.

Who to see at Bluesfest this Easter

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

‘The worst thing anyone has done in 34 seasons of Survivor’

WARNING: Survivor spoilers ahead. If you’re watching the current season of US Survivor the episode discussed below airs 7:30pm tonight on GO

Bluesfest: Seven of the best

SHOW STOPPER : Singer Beth Hart is set to once again steal the stage as she performs several exclusive shows at Bluesfest 2017.

Who to see at Bluesfest this Easter

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah opens up about her acting fears

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

A Golden Opportunity

27 Vernon Avenue, Labrador 4215

House 3 1 2 Under Contract

Here's your opportunity to secure an absolute gem in a high demand area. This terrific home is situated on a spacious 551sqm block in a quiet street. It's...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

Open for Inspection - Saturday 22 April 2017, 10-10.30am This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular 'Endless...

Low maintenance townhouse living

23/2 Barrett Street, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 349,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 APRIL AT 12:00 - 12:30PM * Light filled living and dining that open out to your private outdoor entertaining area *...

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan living and fantastic outdoor entertaining area with gorgeous...

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and just a short stroll to cafes, restaurants and all that...

Renovated Unit in a Prime Greenbank Location

4/2 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

In a central, ultra-convenient location this unit is walking distance to the River, Tweed Mall Shopping Centre, Tweed Heads Bowls Club and the Hospital. The...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

This large family residence presents an immediate impression of size and ease of family living

181 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $695,000

All four bedrooms are large in size with built-in robes, ceiling fans and are dressed in neutral tones. The stylish two-pac kitchen is a chef's dream with its'...

This attractive free-standing duplex is just the ticket if you&#39;re looking for easy maintenance, independent living

1/21 Alexander Court, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 1 435,000

* Three bedrooms, two bathrooms * Master with built-in robe and ensuite * Open plan living area leading out to a large covered rear patio * Stylish kitchen...

Stunning Urban Town Homes

1 & 1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $570,000-$590...

Town Home 1 - $590,000-$620,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, pool) Town Home 1a - $570,000-$590,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, grassed...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Free building inspections for flood affected properties

Stafford St, South Murwillumbah resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding.

Council is providing free building inspections.

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

27 Kintyre Crescent Banora Point.

Have a look at this week's feature property.

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!