25°
News

Billinundgel Hotel survives to tell another flood tale

Sarah Knight
| 12th Apr 2017 3:56 PM
AWASH: The Billinudgel General Store across the road from the pub, pictured after the water began to recede.
AWASH: The Billinudgel General Store across the road from the pub, pictured after the water began to recede.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FILLED with tradies and locals enjoying a quiet, late-week beer after a long day, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was business as usual for the team at the Billinudgel Hotel.

But it was less than two weeks ago that licensee Ken Barnham thought he'd better take action and start moving the pub's valuables to higher ground.

"I honestly thought we'd dodged a bullet when the water was only a couple of inches over the road,” Ken said of the recent floods.

"The water didn't really start to rise until 11.30pm to midnight. It hadn't really moved until then, but 15 minutes later, it was lapping at the bottom step of the hotel and within half an hour it was inside the building - another hour and it was over the bar.”

Well versed in a flood, it was then that he realised all he could do was wait.

"I sat on the internal stairs and just watched it come up. It was about 1am when it reached its peak,” Ken said.

The back shed at Billinudgel Hotel where live music events are usually held.
The back shed at Billinudgel Hotel where live music events are usually held.

After a few restless hours in the cot, Ken emerged about 6am to find the water had substantially receded and immediately "jumped on the hose”.

"People started to appear around 7am when they could get through again. We lost about 15 to 20 vehicles, swept off down Wilfred St,” Ken said, included in the count was his own Tarago.

It wasn't long before the army of volunteers arrived and slipped into action.

"We were serving our first beer by 12. The good nature of people came out and they all pitched in,” he said.

It's a common assumption Billinudgel residents expect a flood when the waters begin to rise, however there are floods and there are floods. The flood waters this time almost reached the 3m mark, the worst flood since 2005 - and a good six inches higher.

As is common in our region, the pub isn't covered by insurance for flood damage, which means the fate of Ken's expenses lies in the hands of the assessor and the hope damages can be seen as a result of storm water.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  billinudgel hotel cyclone debbie tweed flood tweed flood 2017

Tweed mourns for family killed in tragic accident

Tweed mourns for family killed in tragic accident

Family and friends come together to remember the beautiful family.

Spend this Easter at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club

FINE DINING: Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club executive chef Tony Axel encourages visitors to book ahead this Easter.

KINGSCLIFF Bowls Club is set to celebrate Easter.

Tip fee waiver extended for flood debris

Penny Hockings from Tweed Floods Community Drive - Non-Perishable Items inspects some of the flood debris lining the streets at Burringbar last week.

4500 tonnes of flood debris already collected

Billinundgel Hotel survives to tell another flood tale

AWASH: The Billinudgel General Store across the road from the pub, pictured after the water began to recede.

'I sat on the internal stairs and just watched it come up.'

Local Partners

Gallery: Giant flyover fills Tweed skies

Tweed marvels as Air Force giants pierce through the sky

Spend this Easter at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club

FINE DINING: Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club executive chef Tony Axel encourages visitors to book ahead this Easter.

KINGSCLIFF Bowls Club is set to celebrate Easter.

Gig guide: Brand new music and puppet masters for Tweed

BRAND NEW: Australian country music star Adam Brand kicks-off Easter at Twin Towns on Thursday night.

Headline attractions shape a big week of music ahead

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Gig Guide: What's on Tweed

OFF THE RACK: The Mason Rack Band plays Cabarita Beach Sports Club tonight

From Elvis to a local favourite

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

Open for Inspection - Saturday 22 April 2017, 10-10.30am This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular 'Endless...

Ground Floor &#39;Greenbank&#39; Apartment Only One Street From The River

2/16 Banks Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $350,000 ...

* Located in a quiet street in a central location walking distance to Tweed Mall, Tweed Hospital and the beaches * Two generous size bedrooms both with built in...

450 METRES TO GREENMOUNT BEACH

15/6-8 Thomson Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 1 Price Guide...

Situated in a highly sought-after location, this nicely presented two-bedroom top floor apartment is only 450 metres from the iconic Greenmount Beach. This...

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan living and fantastic outdoor entertaining area with gorgeous...

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and just a short stroll to cafes, restaurants and all that...

Stunning Urban Town Homes

1 & 1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $570,000-$590...

Town Home 1 - $590,000-$620,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, pool) Town Home 1a - $570,000-$590,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, grassed...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 $1,375,000 ...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

Duplex with access to river and NO strata fees!

2/51 Wyuna Road, Tweed Heads West 2485

Duplex 2 1 1 $335,000

This 2 bedroom duplex is ideal for an investor or someone looking to downsize. There is huge potential here to modernise with your own personal touch & style.

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS THURSDAY 13TH APRIL 4:30 - 5:00PM On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for...

Coastal Contemporary Design

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $520,000-$565...

Sure to impress the owner occupier this as new home is opposite the Park and Backing on to a Nature Reserve -luxury living without the hefty price tag. Spanning...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Free building inspections for flood affected properties

Stafford St, South Murwillumbah resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding.

Council is providing free building inspections.

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

27 Kintyre Crescent Banora Point.

Have a look at this week's feature property.

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!