Bindi’s incredible transformation as she turns 21

SHE'S Australia's sweetheart, who grew up in the public spotlight as daddy's little girl. Now, Bindi Irwin - wildlife warrior - is all grown up and turning 21.

With her famous family, Bindi has built a career as a conservationist, actor, TV host, dancer, singer, author and face of Australia Zoo and following in the "wildlife warrior" footsteps of her Crocodile Hunter father, the late Steve Irwin.

"I care about the planet and my destiny is to make a difference. We're doing it our own way, but you can feel Dad's spirit in everything we do. I've found such comfort in being able to follow in his footsteps," Bindi said in an interview with Stellar.

Today she is holding an event at Australia Zoo where she will walk a pink carpet, cut her birthday cake and welcome fans to help her celebrate her milestone.

Here's how Bindi has grown up over the years in the lead up to her 21st birthday on July 24.

Steve Irwin, right, and Bindi Irwin with a six-week-old Bengal tiger cubs at Australia Zoo. Picture: AAP

It runs in the family! Steve Iriwn and Bindi, with their ‘friend’ … alligator Russ at Australia Zoo. Picture: Supplied

Like father, like son and daughter. Bob, Steve and Bindi Irwin pictured in 2006.

Sweet memories between the late Steve Irwin and his little girl.

An Irwin family portrait, complete with signature thumb’s up.

A precious mother-daughter moment between Terri and Bindi Irwin, as Steve Irwin watched on.

Baby Bindi!

Precious time between father and daughter.

Bob, father Steve and Bindi Irwin with 3yr old alligator Russ at Australia Zoo in 2005.

Following in her dad’s footsteps! Bindi with a couple of pythons.

She grew up around animals … and reptiles. Picture: News Corp Australia

Showing off! Bindi Irwin in 2002.

Daddy’s little girl!

Family matters! Picture: Getty Images

Ready for their close-up! Bindi and a wombat in 2007.

Touching moment! She bravely spoke about her father after his death. Picture: Getty

Bindi Irwin, pictured in New York in 2007. Picture: Getty Images

Stepping into her own! Bindi Irwin, launching her own clothing line, with mother Terri Irwin at Myer in 2008. Picture: Getty Images

Joking around at Australia Zoo.

Fearless!

Famous friends! The Irwin family with Oprah Winfrey.

Power pose! The Irwins and the talk show queen at Sydney Opera House in 2011. Picture: Getty Images

Striking a pose with some insects.

Bindi and Bob Irwin at the Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards in 2008. Picture: Getty Images

Cuddling a sloth.

’Some days you just need to cuddle a tarantula. Her name is Harriet.’ Picture: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Quack, quack!

Robert and Bindi Irwin at Mooloolaba. Picture: Megan Slade.

Bindi Barbie. Picture: Mattel

Sibling moment.

More snakes, no fear!

Bindi Irwin won Most Popular New Female Talent at the Logies in 2008. Picture: Getty Images

She shared the stage with Justin Timberlake at the Kid's Choice Awards in 2007. Picture: Getty Images

Cover star!

A stylish moment in Sunday Style.

Family empire! Bob and Bindi on the cover of People magazine.

Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin arrive at the 2011 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

Making friends! Bindi nurses a baby koala.

Terri, Bindi and Bob Irwin on the set of I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! Picture: Nigel Wright

The famous family made a cameo on Ten’s reality TV series. Picture: Ten

With The Veronicas at Australia Zoo in 2007. Picture: Getty Images

All grown up! Bindi Irwin took centre stage on US network TV with her Dancing With the Stars partner Derek Hough. Picture: Getty Images

Winners’ moment! Bindi was on Dancing With The Stars in the US last year. Picture: Getty

The pair won the season. Picture: Getty Images

Bindi Irwin on Dacing With The Stars in full flight. Picture: Getty

Bindi Irwin, centre, with boyfriend Chandler Powell (left) co-hosting Dancing with the Stars All Access in the US. Picture: Twitter.

DWTS champions! Picture: Getty Images

Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough dazzled on the dancefloor. Picture: Getty Images

Bindi and Derek Hough on the danceflooor. Picture: Getty

The Irwins welcomed Prince Charles and Camilla at Australia Zoo. Picture: AAP

Bindi Irwin celebrates her 18th birthday with her mother Terri Irwin, brother Robert at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Claudia Baxter

Bindi Irwin at the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards in June this year. Picture: JC Olivera/WireImage

On the cover of Stellar magazine to celebrate her 21st.

In uniform! Bindi Irwin in her khakis.

Bindi Irwin posted this on Instagram showing her attending her boyfriend Chandler Powell's prom. Picture: Instagram.

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin in Tasmania, "Sometimes I feel like I'm living in a fairytale. Adventures like these are what life is all about." Picture: Instagram

Chandler Powell with Bindi Irwin. Picture: Twitter