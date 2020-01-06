BINGO: $4 Christmas present turns into $50k scratchy win

A TWEED Heads woman's $4 Christmas present to herself turned into a $50,000 payday.

After buying the $4 Peppermint Bingo Instant Scratch-Its ticket from Tweed Heads Newton's Newsagency on Christmas Eve, the small-business owner was at work when she discovered her big win.

"I buy myself one or two Instant Scratch-Its every week," she explained.

"As I saw I had won I raced back into the newsagency where I bought it and showed them.

"We were all screaming 'I can't believe it! I can't believe it!'

"I just feel so lucky. I can't believe I won a top prize!

"The first thing I did was call my mum and she was screaming too.

"It's just an unbelievable feeling. I'm really, really happy."

Tweed Heads' Newton Newsagency staff member Tracey Ridgewell celebrates the store selling a winning scratchy worth $50,000 on Christmas Eve. Photo: Wendy Powick

The thrilled winner revealed the instant windfall had come at a good time.

"It is such a relief," she said.

"Last year was a pretty tough one for me with my health and my work so I think God is looking out for me because I've had a rough time.

"I'll use the windfall to pay off a few bills and head into 2020 more relaxed because I won't have to stress anymore."

The winner revealed she hadn't left any time to celebrate after the festive period, instead focusing on her business.

"I haven't had a chance to celebrate because I am working at my business but once everything calms down, I might take a few days off to go on a small trip and relax," she said.

Newton's Newsagency owner Robert Newton said it was the 34th major prize the store had sold since opening more than 30 years ago.

"We've put up signs in store to let everyone know we've sold a winner," he said.

"We hope there is a number 35 soon."