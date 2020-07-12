Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Great White Shark.
A Great White Shark.
News

Expert confirms type of shark responsible for fatal attack

Janine Watson
12th Jul 2020 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SHARK biologist has confirmed a white shark was responsible for the fatal attack at Wooli Beach yesterday.

The close knit community of Minnie Water has been rocked by the death of 15-year-old Mani Hart-Deville.

He was surfing at Wilsons Headland, near Grafton, just before 2.30pm.

This afternoon a NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) shark biologist confirmed a white shark was responsible for the fatal bite based on photographs from the scene.

Mani suffered a bite to the upper left thigh.

First aid was rendered for serious injuries to his legs and despite CPR efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.

The NSW DPI has extended its sincere condolences to the young man's family and friends.

15-year-old Mani Deville has been described as clever, artistic and individual by friends. Picture: Instagram.
15-year-old Mani Deville has been described as clever, artistic and individual by friends. Picture: Instagram.

NSW DPI has mobilised the Shark Incident Response Team and deployed SMART drumlins in the area to catch and release any sharks offshore.

Surf Life Saving NSW will conduct sweeps of the area via drone throughout the day.

Beaches in the area have been closed.

All beachgoers are encouraged to download our SharkSmart app and follow @NSWSharkSmart on Twitter to get the latest information.

More Stories

editors picks fatal shark attack grafton north coast shark attack shark attack shark attack minnie water shark attack near coffs wooli wooli shark attack
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pubs fined, penalised for offering free alcohol to gamblers

        premium_icon Pubs fined, penalised for offering free alcohol to gamblers

        News LICENCEES of Northern NSW venues were fined a total of $3,500 due to infractions from 2017.

        Switch flicked on $3.2 million sport complex

        premium_icon Switch flicked on $3.2 million sport complex

        News A light has been shone on this new project's Masterplan

        How long it takes to travel over the border

        premium_icon How long it takes to travel over the border

        News Reporter tests how long it takes to travel over Queensland border

        Tate’s sensational call to shift border south to Tweed

        premium_icon Tate’s sensational call to shift border south to Tweed

        News Gold Coast Mayor has made a sensational call to shift the border