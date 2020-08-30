Birthday drinks gone wrong lands man in court

A man was so drunk on his birthday he does not remember smashing his neighbours’ TV. This is not the television in this court case, it is for illustrative purpoes only. Photo: File

A man was so drunk on his birthday he does not remember smashing his neighbours’ TV. This is not the television in this court case, it is for illustrative purpoes only. Photo: File

BIRTHDAY drinks gone wrong has landed a Banora Point man in court.

Scott Anthony Cornell was so drunk he couldn't remember breaking into his neighbours' house and smashing their television.

The 38-year-old appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on August 19 to plead guilty to break and enter.

On his birthday in January, an intoxicated Cornell was dropped off home by a friend after he had allegedly been punched by someone for "lipping off".

His neighbour had to put Cornell in a wheelchair to try and take him to his front door because he was so drunk he could not walk.

Cornell continually yelled, swore and fell out of the chair, when he tried to stand up he hit his face on the concrete.

Eventually his neighbours carried him.

About 6pm, Cornell found his way into his neighbours' home through the back door - his neighbour has a separate dwelling on the same property.

Cornell punched their $2500 television, breaking it.

He then went outside and began punching cars.

When police found him, he was using the parked cars to keep himself upright.

Cornell's defence lawyer said he was extremely remorseful, could not remember the event and had apologised to his neighbours.

The prosecutor pointed out Cornell's NSW and Queensland criminal history and the fact he had already had the benefit of a community corrections order, suspended sentence and probation for other separate offences.

Cornell was subject to a community corrections order at the time of the offence for possessing cannabis.

The order was revoked and he was re-sentenced, convicted and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy convicted Cornell and gave him a 12 months intensive corrections order and 100 hours of community service.